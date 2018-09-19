Grandparents At School

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Grant M. Bowler Elementary School celebrated grandparents last week. Both young and old look forward to this annual event, and this year, along with breakfast, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization welcomed it’s annual Fall Book Fair fundraiser.

Parents, grandparents, friends, and children gathered in the Fine Arts Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, September 13. There they were greeted by volunteers, smiles, and lots of food.

Once again, the Rotary Club came through for the school, preparing a tasty breakfast of pancakes, sausage links, fruit, and various drinks. As people waited in line for their meal, adults and children enjoyed light conversation. The chairs at each table were filled with family members spending time together before the school day began.

“I like that my grandma and mom came to eat with us,” said kindergartener, Clara Gray.

The Bowler Elementary Youth Choir provided entertainment and performed beautifully, which added to the atmosphere of happiness and excitement. Pride shown in the faces of the crowd as the students celebrated grandparents with song.

The kids were especially excited to take their grandparents to the book fair.

“The book fair is a great cash fundraiser for our school,” said Bowler PTO First Vice President, Esther Lee.

“I come because I love my grandkids so much,” said Logandale grandmother, Camille Leavitt. “We have fun. I like getting books for them, too. They are a great investment.”

Grandparent’s Day is truly a time to bridge the age gap and allow all ages to mingle and enjoy one another’s company.

The Bowler Elementary PTO sponsored Grandparents Day by providing the food, venue, and volunteers.