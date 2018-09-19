LETTER: Indefensible Defenses

It’s the “we didn’t know” and the “why weren’t we told?” and the “who could have seen?” responses from the e-cig companies, that get right up my nose. Any of us who are conscientious consumers know and continue to see that the billions of dollars in marketing strategies promoted for any new product is aimed primarily at a new audience.

When I am the target, the performers are my age group against a backdrop of 60’s music. The demographic of 18-22 year olds have no “call” to me, as the generated music sounds like noise and the flashing scenery makes me dizzy. Besides which, anything that’s supposed to make the consumer even more obnoxious, I’ll do my best to stay away from.

The intended focus of the e-cig marketing machine, is the youth who have lots of disposable income, and lots of idle time, and are extremely drawn to any product that is perceived as “new.”

Filling ones lungs with nicotine and chemical-laden water is supposed to somehow be better than filling them with nicotine and chemical-laden smoke. To me, the distinction is vague, but the marketing is brilliant and purposeful.

Esther Ramos