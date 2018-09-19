Public Lands Day event to be held Saturday

Partners In Conservation (PIC) is again hosting a huge National Public Lands Day (NPLD) volunteer event on Saturday, September 22 from 8 am to 1 pm at the main trailhead. All members of the public are invited.

“More than a volunteer day, our event focuses on thanking the hundreds of volunteers who take care of Logandale Trails all year long,” said Elise McAllister, Administrator for PIC, a rural non-profit that works on public land access and responsible use issues.

The day will start off with just-baked donuts from Lins with coffee and juice for everyone. The day ends with a delicious free lunch, this year pizza from Pirates Landing. In addition, a fun door-prize giveaway will be held.

In between, there will be an opportunity to volunteer in a clean up of the area.

“Sure trash will get picked up and shade structures painted, but our main priority is appreciating people,” McAllister said. “They love Logandale Trails and they show it by packing it in—packing it out all year long. The place is remarkably clean for the amount of visitation it gets.”

Gene Houston, PIC Board member added, “It’s one way we can help keep public lands open, by actually taking care of them locally.”

This year, PIC and the BLM have partnered to produce a Jr. Ranger program for Logandale Trails. During the clean-up, children 5-12 years-old are invited to participate in a number of activities. Doing so will earn them a certificate and a badge

PIC Board member Dustin Nelson said that teaching responsible-use to the next generation is a major PIC goal. “Logandale Trails is becoming a national attraction and with that increased use, we have to self-care for it,” Nelson said. “Getting our youth involved at an early age is critical for the future of this area.”

“Gloves, water, trash bags, and supplies will be provided,” added McAllister. “All we need is you, but please dress for light work and fun; hats, sunscreen, whatever you need for a day outdoors!”