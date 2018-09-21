Suspect Apprehended For Assault At Stewart’s Point

Share this article:

NPS- Three people are in custody following a Sept. 7 assault at Stewart’s Point in the northern section of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At 5:46 a.m. Sept. 7, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call, reporting that an adult male had been stabbed near Stewarts Point and Blue Point Bay. The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

The victim was transported by Mercy Air with critical injuries. He has been released from the hospital.

The National Park Service reached out to the public seeking information related to the incident earlier this week on Sept. 17. Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the assault. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges in Colorado on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Federal charges are pending. Two other persons of interest are also in custody.

The incident is under investigation. No further details are available at this time. Investigators thank the members of the public who sent in tips.