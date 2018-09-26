Cameron Named As 2018 MVHS Homecoming Grand Marshall

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

This week is the Moapa Valley High School Homecoming Week. And as is tradition, a person of special significance to the school has been invited to serve as the Grand Marshall of Thursday’s Homecoming Parade.

This year’s Grand Marshall is former MVHS principal, Dr. Gary Cameron.

“We chose Dr. Cameron because he did so much for Moapa Valley High School,” said current MVHS Principal, Hal Mortensen. “All of our Grand Marshalls have been a big part of our valley, and we want that tradition to continue.”

Cameron was born in Panguitch, Utah and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas in 1957 and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada Reno.

After graduation, he entered the United States Army as an officer in the Air Defense Missile Command.

Three years later, he left military service to begin what would become a long and distinguished career in public education. He received his master’s degree from UNLV and his Doctorate of ED. Administration from Utah State University.

Cameron began his teaching career at his alma mater, Rancho High School. As a chemistry and mathematics teacher, he worked hard to provide his students with a solid education.

His administrative career began at Western High School in Las Vegas where he served as the assistant principal. From there, he was appointed principal at R.O. Gibson Junior High School and was then assigned as principal of Sunset High School.

It was during that time that Dr. Cameron and his wife, Ellen decided they didn’t want to raise their family in the big city. One Sunday afternoon, they went for a drive and headed north. They had heard about a small farming community that was not too far away. When they drove into Moapa Valley, they felt like they had come home.

In the summer of 1972, they moved their family to Logandale where they rented a small place to live while they built their home.

The following summer, their home burned to the ground. The love and support they received from the people of the valley cemented the fact that they were positively part of a unique and family-oriented place.

A few years later, Dr. Cameron learned that an opportunity to take the helm of the Moapa Valley High School Pirate ship had opened.

When he got to his new school, what is now W. Mack Lyon Middle School, he faced problems and challenges that had to be met head-on. Tradition, discipline, and keeping kids in school were just a few of the issues he faced. He worked to help students stay on track for graduation.

For 16 years, Dr. Cameron steered the Pirate ship. He formed a Parent Advisory Committee that worked to see the construction of Grant M. Bowler Elementary School, as well as the new high school.

In 1993, as he turned the captain’s wheel over to Dr. Larry Moses, Dr. Cameron said, “My wish for each of you is success in being the best that you can be. GO, PIRATES!”

After his service to Moapa Valley High School, Dr. Cameron returned once again to his alma mater, Rancho High School, in Las Vegas – this time as its principal. He later became area superintendent over fourteen junior and senior high schools throughout the Clark County School District.

After a long and distinguished career in the CCSD, Cameron accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools in the San Juan School District in Utah.

“As a dad and as a principal, my dad encouraged you to think out solutions,” said his daughter, Cheryl Jack. “He wouldn’t solve the problem for you, but he would take the time to listen and talk, and then help form a good-laid plan.”

Daughter, Lori Ozaki also had high praise for her dad. “My dad didn’t go around tooting his own horn. He didn’t really care who got the credit,” she explained. “He was more interested in getting things done. I am so proud of him, and I am so glad he is being honored by his beloved Pirates this year.”

After his final retirement from education, Dr. Cameron and Ellen returned home to Moapa Valley where they continue their love and support of the Moapa Valley Pirates. If you attend any of the school plays, concerts, or sporting events, listen and you will hear Doc C cheering on the mighty, mighty Pirates.