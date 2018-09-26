Local Youth Bag First Antelope

Share this article:

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Cousins, Rylan and Kobe Evans; along with their dads Wayne and Kevin, and foreign exchange student, Jannis Giaersch; recently headed to Area 13 to hunt antelope. After scouting around the area for several hours without any sightings, they were determined not to give up.

Toward evening on August 24, the group finally spotted a small herd. Kobe decided to take his first shot at one he had singled out. At 180 yards, Kobe dropped the buck whose horns measured 12 1/2-inches.

Rylan got his chance about 45 minutes later when they spotted another herd. After parking their Ranger, the hunters quietly climbed the hill so Rylan could set up for his shot.

Rylan’s first shot at 200 yards missed its intended target. But he quickly squeezed off another shot, this time at 400 yards, and dropped his buck. The horns on his buck measured 13 inches.

Both boys were thrilled to have bagged their first antelope. “It was different getting to be able to hunt all day,” Rylan said. “But it’s hard because you can’t get very close to them.”

“It wasn’t too much different than hunting mule deer,” said Kobe. “But the way they took off running down the range was cool.”

Asked what he thought about the hunt, Jannis said, “In Germany no one hunts, so it was a different experience. I liked it.”

All in all, it was a productive hunt and the boys and their dads came home with stories to tell about this year’s antelope hunt.