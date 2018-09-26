MVHS Girls Golf Hosts Tournament At Coyote Springs

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Girls Golf team hosted the third 3A Sunrise Division tournament of the season on Thursday at the team’s home course: the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Coyote Springs. As the hosting team, it gave MVHS a chance to show what hospitality is.

Six schools compete within the Sunrise division. Boulder Creek came with 6 girls, 5 of which made the front nine hole cut of 58. Patricia Slaughter from Moapa Valley made the front cut with a 47.

“Coyote Springs is a long hard course and these girls tackled it with all they had,” said MVHS Coach Steffanie Gray.

Ryan Reese from Boulder City took first place with an impressive score of 85. Sydney Krumm took second place with a 94. Riley Schuman finished in third place with 100. Patricia Slaughter placed fourth overall with a 103.

First year competitors, Checotah Rowley and Grace Rhude did well. Checotah finished with 66 on the front nine, giving her a doubled score of 132. Grace finished with a 68 on the front 9 leaving her with a combined score of 136.

“It was great to see all the improvements happening this week in our girls and all the teams,” said Coach Gray. “I am looking forward to next week as we take our team to Casablanca in Mesquite.”

The courses where these tournaments are held donate their employees, facility, and time for these high school kids to come together and compete, Gray explained.

“We had a wonderful group of ladies who came from the Conestoga Golf Course in Mesquite,” said Gray.

“These wonderful ladies, headed by Cheri Erhart, brought out sandwiches, snacks, Gatorade, and fruit for all the girls. They also donated their time to help shuttle the girls from a few of the long holes along the course.”

The girls are required to walk the course, but they were shuttled between a few of the very long holes, Gray explained.

“We put on a wonderful event thanks to the addition of these wonderful ladies,” Gray said