Pirates Blow Out Rancho, 55-0

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Football team continued its winning ways on Friday night, with a 55-0 win over the Rancho Rams. The Pirates’ 55 point lead was the most scored against the Rams this season. It was also a game in which the Pirate defense proved its dominance once again.

The game started fast. On the second play of the game Pirate quarterback Luke Bennett found tight end Derek Reese in the middle of the field. Reese broke two tackles and outran Rancho’s secondary 63-yards for a touchdown. The Pirates held the lead for good with just 37 seconds gone in the first quarter.

The following kick off sailed into the endzone where the Rams started their first series of downs at their own 20-yard line. On 3 down with 7 yards to go Defensive end Jessup Lake drilled the Rancho quarterback just after he threw the ball. He was called from roughing the passer. It gave the Rams a first down at the Rancho 39.

Lake took some revenge when the Rams were forced to punt four plays later. He blocked the punt setting the Pirates up in great field position at the Ram 25-yard line.

Braeden St John then took the hand off and didn’t stop till he reached the end zone in an apparent touchdown. However, Moapa Valley was called for a holding sending them back to the Rancho 34.

But it was only a brief delay for the Pirates. Bennett found Chase Hoy open for a 32-yard pass completion and a touchdown. After Rios’ point after was good, the Pirates lead 14-0 with 7:39 to play on the first quarter.

Rancho converted a first down on a 3rd down pass play then lost the ball on downs when they tried for a first down on 4th and one yard. Lake found the running back in the backfield for a loss on the carry and the turn over.

The Pirate defense was hard for the Rams to contain as long as Lake was in the game. The Pirates were continually in the Rams’ backfield causing problems.

It seemed the Pirates were going to have to cross the endzone twice each time in order to score because they were called for penalties. Reese caught another pass and appeared to have scored when the play was called back due to another hold. Two plays later Josh Cox went high into the air on a fade route coming down with the ball in the corner for the Pirates third touchdown of the quarter for a 21-0 lead after Rios’ kicked the extra point.

Rancho struggled to hold onto the ball as they fumbled and had passes dropped. Quarterback Ruben Vazquez threw an interception to Hoy who returned the ball to the Rancho 29-yard line.

Moapa Valley would get to the 15-yard line and carry the ball to the 1-yard line when the ball was dropped and Rancho recovered it. A Pirate unsportsmanlike conduct call was made giving the Rams some room at the 16-yard line.

Rancho would fumble deep in Pirate territory where Hayden Redd took a hand-off busting his way into the endzone only to have it called back with a penalty for a 1-15 from the Rancho 19-yard line.

After another penalty St John caught a Bennett pass and was stopped just shy of the goal line at the one. Redd got his touchdown from a yard away for a 34-0 lead after Rios’ point after missed. It was just one point away from 35 and a running clock.

Rancho turned the ball over again. The receiver trying to catch the kick-off fumbled giving the Pirates the ball 1-10 at the 15-yard line. Tristan Lehman ran to the 6-yard line followed by Devyn Collins who ran for 6-yards and a touchdown for a 41-0 lead after Rios’ point after. Collins’ first of two touchdowns on the night with 7:10 to play in the first half starting the running clock.

Lake sacked Vazquez on the first play of the second quarter. The Rams were forced to punt from the endzone. There St John returned the punt 33-yards for a Pirate touchdown with 10:44 to play in the first half and a 48-0 lead.

The Pirates would score their final two touchdowns of the night in the fourth quarter. The first at the start with 10:52 to play when Collins finished a Pirate drive with a 3-yard dive. The second when Russell Bodily ran 4-yards and with Rios’ point after the final score 55-0.

Moapa Valley finished with 334-yards of total offense: 97-yards on 16 carries rushing, 237-yards on 13-15 passing. Bennett had 192-yards of that on 10-12 with 4 touchdowns and without an interception. Kashten Frie was 3-3 with 45-yards. Bodily lead the Pirates with 46-yards rushing on 6 carries scoring once. Collins ran the ball 3 times for 16-yards scoring 3 times.Hayden Redd scored once finishing with 3 carries for 10-yards.

The Pirates will host Sunrise Mountain this Friday night for homecoming. Last year the Miners ended the Pirates season in the first round of the playoffs with a 30-28 win in Moapa Valley. Thus far this year, Sunrise Mountain is 1-4 with their only win coming against Democracy Prep 24-13. They were beaten 55-12 by Mojave last week.