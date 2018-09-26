The World Comes To MV: An Introduction To The Many Foreign Exchange Students Studying At MVHS (September 26, 2018)

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

This is the latest installment in an ongoing series introducing the group of foreign exchange students who are attending MVHS this school year. These students are in Moapa Valley to find adventure, experience a different culture and create life-long memories. All of these students are here with the Education First program

Jannis Giersch joins the Moapa Valley community from Essen, Germany. Jannis chose to use the EF program because his parents had friends whose children have been part of this program.

Jannis wanted to come to America to learn a new way of life, meet new people, and make memories.

When Jannis asked his parents about doing an exchange year in America, they liked the idea. “They were totally supportive,” said Jannis. “They were sad that they did not have this adventure when they were young and they wanted it for me.”

In Germany, Jannis lives with his father Christoph, a professor, his mother Julia, a doctor, younger brother Florian, and his cat Harley. Jannis hopes to become a doctor.

Jannis plays tennis this year at MVHS. “I really love tennis,” he said. “I like the practices too.”

Along with tennis, he enjoys most sports and likes hanging out with friends. He also really enjoyed hunting recently with his host family.

Wayne and Melissa Evans, along with their five sons and one daughter, are excited to have Jannis in their family for the school year.

Jannis speaks German, English, Latin, and is currently enrolled in Spanish.

Linus Piorkowsky lives in Berlin, Germany with his mom, dad, and little brother. Linus chose EF to help him through his exchange year because his father participated with them in an exchange program in Chicago when he was younger.

When he asked his parents about an exchange year, his mother questioned why he wanted to do it. “She said she would miss me,” said Linus. “I told her I wanted adventure.”

“My father was very proud of my decision,” Linus continued. “He told me it showed maturity and independence.”

Linus wanted to come to America to meet new people, make new friends, and live an American life, like in the movies.

While in America, he lives with Kandice and Dan Raymond. Linus is happy to have two host brothers at his house. He also likes having lots of dogs.

When he graduates from high school, Linus wants to pursue a career where he can make a lot of money and provide for his family. He wants to build a house for his family, parents, and brother.

He plays American football at Moapa Valley High School, and would also like to play basketball. He enjoys swimming, weight training, hanging out with friends, dancing, and listening to music.

Linus speaks German, English, and a little French.

Cedric Seiberlich lives in Mesquite with his host family, Chad and Katie Klein and five younger brothers. He attends Virgin Valley High School.

“Yes, he is a Bulldog,” said MVHS teacher, Dallas Larson at group orientation. “But we’ll try not to hold that against him.”

Cedric is from Berlin, Germany where he lives with his mom, dad, and older brother.

When he told his parents about his desire to do an exchange year, they weren’t excited in the beginning. But after thinking about it, they were supportive. “They felt it would be a great experience and that I should do it,” recalled Cedric.

“I wanted to come to America to have a good time, make new friends, and have a great year,” he said.

While attending VVHS, he is playing soccer and basketball. He also enjoys reading, hanging out with friends, and playing video games. When he graduates from high school, he would like to become an investment banker.

Cedric speaks German, English, and a little French.