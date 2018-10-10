Animal Rescue Gets Volunteer Help

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

United Way hosted “A Day of Caring” on Friday, October 5 at Windy’s Ranch and Rescue in Overton, Nevada.

Windy’s founder, Janice Ridondo turned a 10 acre parcel of land into a refuge for animals in transition. Whether it is transition to a forever home, or living out the remainder of their lives in the plush comfort of the ranch, these animals are at the forefront of care for the rescue.

“These animals are blessed to have so many that share my passion,” said Ridondo, who has dedicated her life to caring for animals in need. “I want people to realize that the needs of animals and pets are important. They need to feel safe, and they need socialization as our ultimate goal is finding them a forever home.”

Of course, taking care of 10 acres is a lot of work, Ridondo said. The Friday service project event was badly needed. There was an irrigation ditch that needed repair, and thick stands of sunflowers had overrun some of the property, making it hard for animals and humans to maneuver. Also, removal of burr bushes was essential. The duck pond got a much-needed cleaning. And blankets were pulled from storage and prepared for the animals as cooler weather approaches.

During the strong winds the valley has experienced lately, part of the “cat-ery” as Janice has lovingly named it, lost its roof. Volunteers were able to repair the roof so the cats who live in this fully enclosed space can once again feel safe and sheltered.

Many volunteers made their way from Las Vegas for this event. County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick came to the ranch and got down in the muck with everyone else.

“This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the rural communities,” Kirkpatrick said.

“I come out almost every Sunday,” said Cortney Hagen who serves on the board of Windy’s Ranch and Rescue. “I lived next to Janice in Las Vegas, and I’ve been here from the beginning.

“We love these animals and want to see them find a good home,” Hagen continued. “They have a great place here.”

Amberly Prill comes to Overton from Las Vegas almost every weekend to volunteer and help care for the animals. Amberly’s example brought several volunteers from Las Vegas this weekend. Each arrived with a smile and worked very hard to help out.

“I am extremely grateful for the locals and those that came from Las Vegas to make this event a success,” said Ridondo. “It’s amazing that we were blessed with such great weather, too.”