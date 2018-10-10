BAND-ing Together: Behind the Homecoming Halftime Show

Share this article:

By TRUE JARREL

Moapa Valley Progress

The MVHS marching band had a stellar performance at the halftime of this year’s Homecoming football game.

The show, which was directed by band teacher Kim Delgadillo and assistant Rebecca Sosa, featured a variety of student talent. Examples of this include a guitar solo by Marie Bender, a combined dance with the cheerleaders and Pirate Motion Dancers, performances from the Color Guard, and a trumpet solo by Yaden Witsken.

The band spent the entire first part of the school year preparing for the Homecoming parade and subsequent game, and their performance in both displayed that effort well.

“We arranged the more difficult shows thinking the game would be in October, but then it got changed to September, making the kids struggle with some of the more complex pieces we didn’t get as much time to cover,” commented Delgadillo. “I think they did very well, especially for the time limit we had!”

These Pirate-themed performances went off with a bang at the football game. Hopefully their future performances will continue to be just as thrilling!