Logandale Fall Festival To Feature Locals BBQ Contest

By SARAH SWIMS

Moapa Valley Progress

The 5th Annual Logandale Fall Festival comes to town next week on October 18-20.

The event will kick off on Thursday, October 18 with a special Senior, Military & Family Night at the Clark County Fairgrounds. On Thursday only, everyone age 12 and over can get into the Festival for only $5 admissions. Those under 12 always get in for free.

Thursday’s hours will be 3 to 8 p.m., with bluegrass festival music starting on stage at 4 p.m.

In addition, the first 250 kids accompanied by an adult will receive a free pumpkin when they leave the festival, courtesy of Glen Hardy of Hardy & Sons Farm.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday can be purchased at the gate or online at logandalefallfestival.com.

A Locals BBQ Contest!

New at this year’s festival will be “The Taste of Moapa Valley BBQ Cook Off.” This is a chance for local smokers and grillers to come out of the woodwork and show their skills. It is a competition that Eide hopes will bring a large turnout for both competitors and for the public.

Starting as early as Friday night, BBQ participants can bring their cooking gear to the fairgrounds to get started.

For only a $25 entry fee, contestants will be provided with an 8-10 pound pork roast. Of course, entrants are welcome to bring their favorite meat and cook up whatever is their specialty including chicken, beef, or ribs if they choose.

Contestants must provide at least 50 two-ounce samples to participate in the competition. The winner will be selected by 100% People’s Choice.

For only $10, festival-goers can receive tickets to try seven samples. They also get one voting chip to vote for their favorite. Sampling begins at 1 p.m. and concludes at 4 p.m.

The Cook Off Champion favored by the most taster’s votes will receive a $500 prize!

All contest proceeds will be donated to the Moapa Valley High School Culinary Arts program.

To compete in the Taste of Moapa Valley Cookoff, contact Rik Eide by phone at 702-379-5919, or by email at gbcc@mvdsl.com.

“We want to see the compassion of the community get put back into the community, especially for the kids,” Eide said. “Plus this is a chance for all those who think they can cook up the best BBQ in town, to come out and prove it.”

Other Family Friendly Fun

There will be plenty of great fun for everyone at the Logandale Fall Festival. The festival will include bounce houses and other inflatables for kids. And Smokey the Bear will pay a visit, courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management. Interactive music programs with the Fertile Dirt Band will be available. An RV and Truck Show put on by Ken Garff Ford, antique tractor display, and a Halloween Village Display at the Fine Arts Building will be there for family photos.

Friday and Saturday Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Wrangler Junior Rodeo Association will be putting on an event in the arena for kids aged 3-18 years old.

There will also be a Car Cruise In on Friday, October 19. “Bring your classic car and you, the car, and two occupants will get in the festival for free,” said Rik Eide, owner of Logandale Fall Festival.

The big Saturday event is what Eide has coined “The Taste of Moapa Valley BBQ Cook Off.” Of course, throughout all of this Festival fun, will be performances by some of the best bluegrass bands in the southwest. The main stage will feature names like Bluegrass Etc., The Hard Road Trio, Old Blue Band, Marty Warburton & Home Girls and many more.

In addition to many volunteers, Eide thanks the Moapa Valley Revitalization Committee, the Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Moapa Valley Rotary Club for their continued support.

“We strive to make this a family-friendly venue and look forward to your family coming and participating,” Eide said.

If you would like to volunteer at this year’s Fall Festival, contact Rik Eide at logandalefallfestival.com.