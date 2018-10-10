Sports Tournament Insider, #2: Girls’ Soccer

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The purpose of high school sports tournaments is to compete with other teams, learn new skills, and come away stronger.

Some of the best parts of tournaments, however, are the moments that happen off the playing field.This week, we’ll take a look at what goes on at soccer tournaments when our Lady Pirates comes off the field.

The girls have competed in only one tournament this year: the Mesquite Cup. Yet this tournament, which served as a kick-off for the 2018 soccer season, gave the girls a great chance to learn each other’s skills and figure out how to work as a team.

“It was the beginning of the season, so it provided the perfect time to get to know each other on and off the field,” commented senior Sierra Staheli. “Between games, we sat under the shade and talked with each other and got to know each other better. As a senior, I didn’t know the younger girls as well as I wanted to, so it was awesome to be able to spend time with them and get to know their personalities.”

Senior Lainey Cornwall explained that the girls’ team always tries to stay friendly with each other, on and off the field. “We also have team dinners in order for us to feel more like a team, rather than individual players,” Cornwall added.

“The girls never fail to make me laugh,” continued Staheli. “Our team loves music and we almost always have it playing. We have our certain songs that especially pertain to our team, but we can get down to all music! Our coach loves music, so she gets us dancing and singing a lot!”