The Making of the Man Squad

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The Homecoming Powderpuff game was full of excitement and intensity. The most entertaining aspect of all, however, may not have come from the girls themselves, but from the Man Squad.

13 boys took to the sidelines this year with cheer uniforms and pom poms as they shared with the crowds what they had so well rehearsed…or, at least, kind of practiced…over the past few days.

“A lot of the stuff was very foreign to the boys,” commented cheer captain Camille Hardy, who helped coach this year’s Man Squad. “They also had short attention spans and got distracted easily!”

Apart from the distractions, however, Hardy said it was a lot of fun to coach the boys.

“It was just fun to watch them make fools of themselves and not even care!” she laughed. “They were always having fun, cracking jokes, and making us laugh.”

Senior Grady Call said that he enjoyed Man Squad because “It was just fun to be with all my friends and make a fool out of myself in front of the whole school!”

German exchange student Florian Heider, who goes by Flo, said that he also enjoyed his time on the Man Squad.

“The practices were fun, and it was fun to learn!” commented Flo. “The outfits were cool!”

From the cartwheel competition to the stunting, and from the skirts to the hilarious halftime performance, this year’s Man Squad gave us a performance we won’t forget anytime soon