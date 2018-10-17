Boy Scout Raising Funds For Project Underground Railroad

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Local Boy Scout Hunter Kelly of Troop 21 in Overton is working toward earning his Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement rank in Scouting. While deciding on what to do for his Eagle Scout Service project, Hunter spoke with his dad who told him about Operation Underground Railroad (UPR).

Founded in December 2013, the organization is dedicated to bringing an end to child slavery and sex trafficking. The UPR team is made up of former CIA agents, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives who work to rescue victims so that rehabilitation for survivors can begin.

As Hunter and his dad spoke about this cause, Hunter decided he wanted to do something to help.

“I thought it was a good organization doing good stuff,” explained Hunter. “They need help and support.”

Hunter set a goal of raising $15,000 for UPR, and has already raised $5,000 so far.

Hunter also emailed radio personality Glenn Beck and told him about his project. On Friday, October 12, Beck called Hunter and spoke with him over the air. Beck pledged $1,000 and challenged his listeners to donate under Hunter’s name.

As of the print deadline of this edition, Hunter hadn’t yet received word on the amount raised through this avenue.

“I just want to spread the word and encourage everyone to donate what they can,” Hunter said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me get this far, especially my dad and mom, Brian Seely, and Julian Alderete.”

Anyone interested in donating to this very worthy cause can go to Hunter’s Fundraiser for Operation Underground Railroad page at www.facebook.com/donate/1914391321974966/.