Wearing Pink With Pride

The Clark County Fairgrounds was awash in pink on Saturday, October 13 as people from Moapa Valley, Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah joined together to raise money for local resident Kristin Conk who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. More than $13,650 was raised.

The event was organized by Tracey Thornton and her daughter Ashley Thornton, both members of the Moapa Valley Riders club. It was part of the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” (TETWP) events taking place throughout the nation during the month of October.

“When my mom was diagnosed in 2013 we didn’t feel that the awareness was there,” Ashley explained. “We wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer and provide support. We didn’t want people to think they were alone.”

TETWP is a national foundation dedicated to helping raise money for those suffering from breast cancer. All of the money raised from local TETWP events stays with local recipients.

Attendees at this year’s event enjoyed lemonade, snacks, pulled pork sandwiches, a chance at raffle items, and the opportunity to watch great rodeo-style events.

The festivities kicked off on Friday, October 12 with a roping competition. The teams showed extreme effort as they worked together. Michael Nelson and Kamryn Boucher; with Aspyn Civil as the high money girl; made up the winning team.

Beautiful weather on Saturday set the stage for the mutton bustin’, barrel racing, and poles competition.

In the mutton bustin’ event, young riders did their best to hold on as the sheep did their best to unseat them. Gray Martino took first place and Randon Adams came in second. Terrill Adams and Denton Flynn came in third and fourth place respectively.

“We love Kristen (Conk),” said Terrill’s mom, Audrey. “She means a lot to Terrill. He entered the competition trying to win the money so he could donate it back to her.”

Terrill did donate his $50 cash prize back to help his former church leader.

The day warmed up nicely for the Barrel Racing event that began around noon. Competition was tough and the event took about five hours to complete. The youth, under age ten division winners were Kash Jesop at 18:15, Ellie Webber at 18:43, and Libby Cornwall at 18:47.

In the open barrel and poles division for any age, the winners were 1D: Tammy Hubbard at 17:18; 2D: Sheri Rhodes at 17:73; 3D: Darla Adams at 18:23, and 4D: Gabby Perez at 18:693. The poles winners were 1D: Jocelyn Cornwall at 20:90; and 2D: Ashley Thornton at 23:262.

“Yes, there is a cash prize and a chance to compete, but people come to support our cause,” said Candis Mayo of Moapa Valley Riders. “We have around 50 locals, but the majority of the over 150 entrants are from surrounding states.”

In 2016, Tracy Thornton’s granddaughter Bailey Thornton decided to open a lemonade stand at TETWP to raise donations for that year’s recipient, Robbie Lindsay. She has kept the lemonade stand open at the event ever since. “This year, I’m hoping to raise a lot of money to give to Kristen,” said Bailey.

“You don’t think about cancer until it hits home,” said Bailey’s dad, Brandon Thornton. “Bailey was only nine when she decided she wanted to give back. Right now, we only do the Tough event. But we’d love to see this idea expand.”

Justin Barlow donated and prepared a pig for the Rawson family to sell at the Cook Shack. Glen and Cheryl Rawson, with daughters Leah Bush and Angie Benson, as well as several other Rawson family members prepared and served a variety of yummy meals. All proceeds went directly to Kristen.

Saturday also brought chances to win some amazing raffle prizes. There were items that ranged from a flat screen television and a rifle, to tee shirts and Clark County Fair tickets.

“Everyone was so incredibly generous,” said Ashley Thornton.

This year’s recipient, Kristen Conk was in high spirits as the festivities played out. “I am overwhelmed and humbled at the community support and love that has been shown to me and my family,” she said. “It has been amazing!”