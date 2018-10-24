Bowler PTO Holds Successful Walkathon Fundraiser

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Grant Bowler Elementary School hosted its seventh annual Walkathon fundraiser hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) on Friday, October 19. Teachers, students, and their families laced up their shoes and took to the grassy area at the school to earn their miles. Rounding each tree, some ran while others walked. Everyone enjoyed their time in the sun.

This fundraiser has been successful each year. Students are asked to pledge at least ten dollars to the school, but donations usually exceed that amount. Prizes are awarded according to the amount each student was able to earn.

Every penny brought in by students directly benefits the school. This is made possible through the sponsorship of businesses and individuals.

“Sponsors cover all our overhead costs,” said PTO member Shelby Turner. “They provide funds for water, popsicles, and all the prizes. In return the names of the sponsors are placed on the back of the prize tee shirt and are included on the banner in front of the school.”

This year the goal was to earn $15,000. The PTO hopes to assist in paying for updating security at the school with new video cameras. They also plan to purchase more technology for students at the school.

All students enrolled in the Miler’s Club were able to count the laps they made during the event toward their year-end goal.

“We are extremely humbled and grateful to the community and local businesses,” said PTO President Brandie Harter. “Their support, as well as the parent volunteers made all of this possible.”