Eagles Landing Opens Its Doors At Exit 118

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The highly anticipated grand opening of the Eagles Landing Travel Plaza at the I-15 exit 118 in Mesquite took place Tuesday, October 16. A large crowd of city officials as well as people from the surrounding areas gathered to view the new facility, participate in the ceremonial ribbon cutting and join in the fun.

The official grand opening time was released as 10 a.m., but the enormous store was filled with anxious customers by 9:30.

The celebration by raising a huge American flag at the front of the store. Following the flag raising, remarks were given by store owner and Eagles Landing founder, Mark Yardley.

“It’s such an honor to be part of this,” Yardley said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for attending here this day and for all of the help that everyone has given.”

Following Yardley’s comments, Slade Smith of Eagles Landing expressed gratitude to many who had a role in the project, including Mesquite Mayor, Allan Litman, Mesquite City Council members and Mesquite Regional Business.

“There hasn’t been a negative comment that has come across my desk since we started this,” Slade said.

“Well, maybe a few, ‘Hey, how long is it going to take to get Wendy’s open?’” he joked.

Wendy’s did not open at the same time as the rest of the facility. But Smith assured that the restaurant is coming.

“I have it on good authority to kind of say within a month,” Smith added. “I know everybody is excited for that. We’re excited to be here. Eagles Landing is here. We want to be part of the community. We will be part of the community. Thank you very much.”

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Carol Kolson addressed the crowd and welcomed everyone to the new establishment.

“Thank you for joining us today on this glorious day,” she said.

Kolson welcomed 333 Eagles Landing to the City of Mesquite on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce before she turned the microphone over to Mesquite Mayor, Allan Litman.

“It wasn’t too long ago we stood out here for the groundbreaking with the shovels and looked at this hole in the ground,” Litman said. “I had a few people say, ‘This is an unbelievably large project for the city of Mesquite,’ and I said not to worry about it because the city of Mesquite will get it done. And we did.”

Litman said this was probably the most impressive ribbon cutting he has ever done.

“And I’ve done a lot of them over the years,” he said. “It will be even more so when Wendy’s opens. I won’t get as many emails [asking] ‘Where is Wendy’s?”

Litman thanked the corporation and their investors and partners for having faith in the city.

“It’s going to be the future of Mesquite right here,” he said. “This is really going to bring a lot to our city.”

Following the celebratory cutting of the red ribbon, the crowd of supporters and observers moved inside to enter a drawing, purchase drinks and snacks, and place orders for Chester’s Chicken. Eagles Landing swag was distributed, including ball caps, bottle openers, notebooks, and more.