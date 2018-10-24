Healing Connections Group To Hold Open House Event

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Elaine Williams, Licensed Massage Therapist, Life Skills Coach, and Energy Healing Practioner, Jocelyn Witskin, Energy Healing Practitioner and Licensed Educator and Kelly Bledsoe, Licensed Massage Therapist and Licensed Yoga Instructor joined together to provide Healing Connections to members of the Moapa Valley Community.

The sessions are held on the first Tuesday and the fourth Wednesday of each month at Sacred Space Wellness Center located behind the Front Porch Flowers and Gifts at 263 South Moapa Valley Boulevard in Overton.

They would like to invite the community to attend their Open House on Thursday, October 25 at 6:30 pm. Come and learn about what these talented and caring ladies have to offer to help local residents deal with the stressors of everyday life.