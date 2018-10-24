Home and Garden Expo To be Held This Weekend

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The second annual Desert Lifestyle Home & Garden Expo will take place on October 26-27 in the Casablanca Event Tent in Mesquite. Community members are invited to attend the free event and see various presentations.

“Last year, the chamber held the Expo for one day,” said Aloree Smith, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator. “Because of the great response, we decided to hold the event for two days to give everyone the opportunity to come and enjoy.”

Food will be provided by the Elks Lodge during the event, and business vendor booths will be set up for participants to browse through.

“It is the perfect event for anyone who is looking to remodel their home or spruce up their yard,” Smith said. “We have things that are helpful for those looking to buy or sell a home.”

Participating businesses include Stitch and Scrap, Ace Hardware, Sears Hometown Store, Ozaki Honey, and more.

“We have someone who does portrait photography,” Smith said. “TDS and Reliance Connects will be there for subscriptions. There will even be some stuff for pet care.”

Clear Captions will also be participating in the event. “They actually have phones for the deaf or hard-of-hearing community,” Smith explained.

Presentations will take place throughout the event, including Doctor Q with Star Nursery who will speak on Saturday.

“The event and presentations are free,” Smith said. “Everyone is welcome — families, kids — everyone.”

Canned food donations are suggested, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.

Businesses or individuals who wish to participate in the event are encouraged to contact Smith at (702) 346-2902, or by email at aloree@mesquitenvchamber.com.

Hours for the event are Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.