Local FFA Chapter Hosts Annual Farm Days

By MACKENZIE KEPHART

Moapa Valley Progress

The local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter hosted its annual Farm Days last week. The FFA chapter hosted elementary school field trips from Las Vegas and from local schools, teaching students about the importance of agriculture and where their food comes from.

The FFA chapter also hosted its annual fundraiser, Pick-a-Pumpkin, inviting the public to come to the local Ag Farm and pick their own pumpkins and melons.

The FFA kicked off the week on Tuesday with a visit from students of Sandy Miller and Taggart Elementary Schools. On Wednesday, Bowler Elementary and Pendleton Elementary Schools came for a visit. On Thursday, a visit from Perkins Elementary School finished off the week.

FFA members hosted various rotations each day. Students experienced a tractor ride driven by Isaac Bradshaw. They were then led to the pumpkin patch where they could pick their own pumpkin straight out of the field. Then they moved onto a petting zoo where FFA kids had brought various farm animals so students could experience and touch animals they might never have seen before. These included mini cattle, a mini horse, goats, lambs, rabbits, and chickens.

Students also enjoyed demonstrations of milking cows and how ice cream is made. Students were allowed to sample fresh-made ice cream in one rotation.

Kids were also led through the hen house and allowed to pick out their own eggs. FFA members gave a presentation about egg production and about the meat production poultry industry.

For the final leg of the field trip, students visited a hydroponic greenhouse where they were given ‘seed babies.’ These were necklaces holding seeds that would sprouted because of body heat.

“I think is important for the kids to come to the farm and learn about agriculture,” said FFA chapter Vice President, Olivia Williams. “I believe it is important for us as FFA students to teach youth about where their food really comes from. It is a special event that the whole chapter feels honored to be able to host.”

In the afternoon hours of October 18-19, the public was invited to the pumpkin patch to pick their own pumpkins, melons, and squash. Those who came enjoyed five acres of crops from which to choose. The crops were planted and prepped over the summer by a group of summer farm hands including Jesse Robison, Blake Bush, Cropper Henrie, and Mackenzie Kephart.

The event was a fundraiser for the FFA with pumpkins going at five dollars apiece.