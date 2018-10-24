Old Gym Carnival To Be Held Friday

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

The Annual Fall Carnival will be held on Friday, October 26 in the Old Overton Gym. All ghouls, ghosts, goblins, princesses, superheroes and more of the Halloween season will be welcome, with their parents.

The Pocket Lady, played this year by Deanna Sommers, will be on hand to cheer and reward the children. A bake sale organized by Kay Robison and Michelle Bramer, and a popcorn booth sponsored by Simplot are sure to tickle the taste buds.

Raffle tickets may be purchased for one dollar each. The raffle includes items, such as gift baskets and Old Overton Gym memberships.

A carnival for the kiddies begins at 5 p.m. For children with special needs, door will open at 4:30 p.m. “We understand that the room becomes a little crowded for those who need a little extra time or space to maneuver,” said gym manager, Candis Mayo.

Carnival tickets are 26 for five dollars. These tickets may be used to play games or purchase popcorn at the book. Each game will cost two tickets.

There will be a spook alley for those brave enough to enter, and costumes are welcome.

Dinner is available for four dollars, and includes Frito Chili Pie and a bottle of water. Denna Anderson’s famous chili will be served with the Frito Chile Pie dinner.

Since 2010, Anita Shannahan has organized the Fall Carnival at the Old Gym. She began as a volunteer and moved on to the board of directors.

Entrance to this yearly spooktacular event is free. Tickets for the raffle and carnival may be purchased inside the gym.

The Old Overton Gym is located at 179 S. Andersen, Overton, Nevada. It is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.