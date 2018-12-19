Foreigners Embrace American Christmas

By GRACIE LEAVITT

Moapa Valley Progress

Christmas is a favored holiday celebrated all around the world. It is a time to be together with family and friends, to enjoy festivities, and to feel the wonderful spirit of the holiday.

This December at MVHS, foreign exchange students from all areas of the globe are experiencing an American Christmas for the first time.

“I like the Christmas spirit around here,” said Maurice Torbeck, who is from Germany. Torbeck was one of many exchange students who were asked about how they felt about celebrating the holidays away from home and what they were enjoying in America.

Much of the kind-hearted spirit is, without a doubt, due to the gracious families who took the transfer students into their home for the year. Lara Bingisser from Switzerland recognized this kind gesture and said she was eager to learn more about her new family and to spend time with them this December.

Fabienne Haarmeyer recalled a favored tradition at home in Germany: holiday-themed onesies!

Cultural differences in food, settings and tradition between countries were one of the widely discussed topics among those interviewed.

Marcus Novaa, who is from Denmark, said he was up for something different. “I’m really looking forward to trying something new and experience how the Americans do it,” he said.

Elin Rohdin added that the diversity of American culture makes our holidays more fun. Rohdin said that in Sweden, Christmas is celebrated on the 24th rather than the 25th, and stockings aren’t traditional.

Rohdin mentioned that she was looking forward to the change, although she will miss the snowy “White Christmas” she’s used to back home.

Among the diverse attendees of MVHS, there is friendship and inclusion for everyone, no matter their nationality. Thankful hearts go to all of those this Christmas season who have shown their love for the Foreign Exchange program!

We wish you all a happy American Christmas!