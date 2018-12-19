Major Renovation Planned For Senior Housing Complex

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A block of subsidized senior housing near downtown Overton is going to be getting a full remodel in the new year.

Residents of the Overton Carefree Living facility on Conley Street, just north of the Overton Park, celebrated a groundbreaking for the reconstruction project at a special luncheon held Thursday afternoon on the complex grounds. Members of the Moapa Valley Rotary Club were there with their trademark cook trailer grilling up hamburgers and all the fixings for the group of about two dozen residents.

The project will make substantial improvements to the apartment complex of 20 units. The property, owned by non-profit group American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation, has been operating since the early 1980s. This will be its first major renovation, said American Covenant Executive Director Gerald Fritts.

“As you all know, we are on the verge of a major remodel,” Fritts told residents on Thursday. “That means that things will be a little up-in-the-air for a while. But when it is all over it will be great. We will be extending and improving the lifespan of these units, that will hopefully last another 30 years.”

The proposed renovation will constitute a complete refresh of the interior of all twenty units. This will include new flooring, new paint, new doors and windows, updated AC/heating systems, and complete kitchen renovation with all new appliances in every unit.

On the outside, the complex will also undergo improvements. Covered parking will be provided. Solar panels will be installed on top of the parking which will supply electricity to the common building. The community building will have a new computer room with WiFi internet connection. The lawn landscaped areas on the grounds will be replaced by low-water xeriscaped areas.

The cost of the project is projected at around $2.3 million, Fritts said. The company is receiving financing assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. American Covenant also received a $400,000 grant from Clark County for the project.

“We recognized the need for refurbishment of these units and were happy to help,” said County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick who was in attendance at the event. “I think it is the first time that the Moapa Valley has ever seen an influx of these dollars. But we wanted these folks to be comfortable in how they live.”

Construction during the project will focus on segments of only three buildings at a time. Each segment is expected to take 3-6 weeks to complete, Fritts said.

Residents in each segment will be relocated to local hotel rooms while renovations are taking place. The company will also assist the residents in moving their belongings to locked storage containers on the premises during the remodel, Fritts added.

The complex provides quality housing to low-income seniors and people with disabilities. Tenants pay rent based upon their income. The rest of the rental cost is subsidized through government programs.

Tenants at the groundbreaking event said that the quality of life is high at the facility.

Anita Caricato has lived in Carefree Living for 18 years now, the longest of any resident on site. Caricato lives in a unit that overlooks the Overton Park. She said that it has been ideal for her.

“I always feel safe here and the neighbors are always there to help whenever you need it,” Caricato said.

Francis Drue has lived in the complex for nine years now and has enjoyed living there.

“The apartments are fantastic!” Drue said. “They are nice and well taken care of. There is plenty of space and they aren’t built one on top of the other. It’s a great place to live.”

Toward the end of the event, Fritts held a brief presentation ceremony. On behalf of American Covenant, Fritts presented a donation check to Metro Officer Chris Kohntopp to assist with the upcoming Shop With A Cop initiative. This week, law enforcement officers in the Moapa Valley will host a group of local school children in a Christmas shopping trip to a local store.

“We wanted to be a part of this community in assisting with this worthy cause for local kids,” Fritts said.