Perkins puts on holiday show

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Ute V. Perkins Elementary School hosted its annual Christmas show held in the Moapa Valley High School auditorium on Wednesday, December 12. Much anticipation was felt as the parents, friends, and family gathered to watch these cute kids sing about Christmas.

The program began with a warm welcome from Principal, Hal Mortensen and Assistant Principal, Kelby Robison. The introduction was followed by Audry Torres, Braden Boss, and Taylee reciting a Christmas poem.

The audience was then treated to a stunning performance by the Patriot Rockers dance group under the direction of Tessa Wolfley and Cierra Bunch. The boys and girls danced their hearts out to “Run, Run Rudolph.”

“C is for Christmas” poetry followed the Rockers. The second grade sang and danced to “Blitzen Boogie.” Then the first-graders pled, “Santa, Bring Me A Dinosaur.”

But the kindergarten may have stolen the show with “I’ll Be A Little Angel From Now On.” Entering the stage wearing halos, these five- and six-year-olds sang and danced as they told Santa they would be good so they could get presents. At the end of the song, the students took off their halos, and using their fingers for horns, admitted to being little devils once again on the day after Christmas.

The students from kindergarten through second grade joined together to sing “Up On The Housetop.”

The PreK students then came on stage and sang “Twinkle, Twinkle, Christmas Star” as their hands opened and closed to mimic a twinkling star.

With guitar in hand, Ms. Zila Johnson took the stage and played as the school choir sang “Silent Night.” Several of the students played the bells while singing along.

The upper grades shared their Christmas talents as the third grade sang “Away In a Manger.” The fourth and fifth grade students sang a medley of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Pine Cones and Holly Berries.” The third- through fifth-grade students sang “O Christmas Tree.”

Back by popular demand was the unique version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” as only Mrs. Morgan and Mr. Jack could perform. While the crowd laughed and enjoyed the performance from these two, the younger grades joined the rest of the school on stage, preparing for the finale “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“I could see it again; I loved every minute of it,” commented grandmother Ora May.

“The decorations are beautiful,” remarked Sherron Robison. “The program was absolutely adorable.”

A special treat for all of the kids in attendance was the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child was given the opportunity to sit with Santa.

The Perkins Elementary School theme, “A Small School With a Big Heart” rang true once again as proud family and friends enjoyed the beginning of the Christmas season.