OBITUARY: Nina Zuniga

Nina Zuniga

Nina Zuniga, 51, passed away on December 7, 2018 in Moapa, NV. She was born on August 25, 1967 in Cedar City, UT to Gwen Tom and Glen Zuniga. She was raised by her grandparents, Kenneth and Evelyn Wall, and went to school in Cedar City and St. George.

Nina loved working for the Moapa Band of Paiutes Gaming for twenty-two years, and loved gambling. She loved celebrating with her family and spending time with them. She loved Mojave Bird Music, and going to Pow-wows and rock concerts. Nina was very happy to just be at home watching friends.

Nina is survived by her daughter; Katana Kay; her mother Gwen Tom; her sisters: Sarah Tom and Angie Onte; her brother Jeremiah Tom, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her spouse Edwin Kay; her sister Janie Tom; her father Glen Zuniga, and her grandparents, Kenneth and Evelyn Wall.

A viewing service was held December 13, 2018 at the Moapa Paiute Tribal Center in Moapa, NV. Sing services were held at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at sunrise.

Family and friends are invited to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.