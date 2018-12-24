2018 Moapa Valley Tour of Lights

Share this article:

This edition marks the 15th year of the PROGRESS’ annual tradition of publishing the Moapa Valley Tour of Lights. Once again, we have enjoyed driving through the local community seeking notable home Christmas light displays to present here.

Of course, this feature is not meant to be a contest, though some folks always seem to see it that way. Rather it is an encouragement for our readers to spend a little family time, get out of the house and drive through the community to enjoy what their neighbors have done to decorate for the holiday.

The few photos that we are able to publish here aren’t meant to be grand prize winners. Ideally, they are just a few of our favorites. In some cases, given the challenges of low light photography, they might just be the photos that have turned out the best.

We hope that our readers enjoy their own Tour of Lights as much as we enjoyed ours.

Merry Christmas, Moapa Valley!