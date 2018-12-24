Moapa Valley Progress

2018 Moapa Valley Tour of Lights

This edition marks the 15th year of the PROGRESS’ annual tradition of publishing the Moapa Valley Tour of Lights. Once again, we have enjoyed driving through the local community seeking notable home Christmas light displays to present here.

Of course, this feature is not meant to be a contest, though some folks always seem to see it that way. Rather it is an encouragement for our readers to spend a little family time, get out of the house and drive through the community to enjoy what their neighbors have done to decorate for the holiday.

The few photos that we are able to publish here aren’t meant to be grand prize winners. Ideally, they are just a few of our favorites. In some cases, given the challenges of low light photography, they might just be the photos that have turned out the best.

We hope that our readers enjoy their own Tour of Lights as much as we enjoyed ours.
Merry Christmas, Moapa Valley!

A beautiful Christmas nativity display shines out amongst a much larger light show at this home on Lake Valley Ave. in Logandale. Photo by Vernon Robison.

This sparkling snowman greets those who drive by this spectacular display on Whitmore St. near Stevens Ave. Photo by Vernon Robison.

 

Nearly the entire street of Red Sage Lane in Lake Valley Estates is lit up with Christmas lights and holiday cheer this holiday season. Photo by Jenna Rhude.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This home display on Jensen Ave. off of Moapa Valley provides plenty of bright holiday color. Photo by Jenna Rhude.

This home on Weiser Ridge St. in Overton broadcasts the simplest message of holiday cheer to the viewer. Photo by Vernon Robison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everything from colorful trees, Christmas stars, peppermint sticks, candy canes, snowmen, and even Star Wars characters are out on display at this home on Moapa Valley Blvd., just south of Scott Ave. Photo by Jenna Rhude.

This is a good stop for the Overton Christmas light display hunters. It is located on McDonald Ave. near Whitmore Street. Photo by Vernon Robison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Santa is feeding his reindeer on this animated inflatable feature which is just one component of the display at a home on Moapa Valley Blvd just north of the Lyman St. curve. Photo by Vernon Robison.

This Logandale home display at Quaint Ranch near Owasso is just one of many that lights up the winter night in this must-see neighborhood. Photo by Jenna Rhude.

