How The Federal Shutdown Affects Lake Mead

Moapa Valley Progress

Parts of the federal government began shutting down overnight on Friday after Congress and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a spending bill. The effects of that shutdown have already begun to be felt in the local area. Though they have not, thus far been as severe as the shutdown that took place in 2014.

National parks, including the Lake Mead Recreation Area, will remain open to visitors. The Area will remain “as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” said a statement released by Lake Mead authorities on Saturday.

According to the statement, roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will remain accessible to visitors. But emergency and rescue services will be limited at the parks.

A house fire that occurred at Stewart’s Point on Friday night, however, received an emergency response from Moapa Valley Fire District volunteers.

In addition, there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the statement reads. That includes public information, janitorial services, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms and trash removal. Even so, visitors in the campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action.

“Please pack out what you pack in,” the statement reads.

Lodging, restaurants and other services provided by concessioners may continue to be available in the Recreation Area.

Reservations at park motels and RV parks or for services such as raft or kayak tours should be confirmed by contacting the service provider or visiting their websites.

In addition, during the shutdown NPS social media and websites will not be monitored or updated. Thus, they may not reflect current conditions.

All park programs have been canceled.

The shutdown will not affect the Valley of Fire State Park or the Lost City Museum as they are state-funded institutions. Other public lands will remain accessible.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.