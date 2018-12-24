New Ownership At Three Area McDonald’s Restaurants

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

After twenty years of serving meals in downtown Overton under the same owner, the local McDonald’s restaurant has changed hands. Mesquite residents Dave and Collette Price, who have owned the restaurant since it was built in 1998, have sold the business along with the other two McDonalds that the couple owned and operated in Mesquite.

“We are planning on just enjoying life for a while,” Dave Price said in an interview with the Progress last week. “We are just wanting to be together, be with our family, and do the things that we like to do.”

That includes spending time in the outdoors: playing golf, exploring the desert on 4-wheelers, or riding the Harley Davidson motorcycle that they own, Price said.

Price acknowledged that business at the Overton restaurant has long been tied closely to solid support from local residents.

“We want to say just how much we appreciate the patronage and support from the community over the years,” Price said. “We have been happy to serve the town there, and glad for the opportunity.”

The Prices’ trio of northeast Clark County restaurants were purchased in the past couple of weeks by Las Vegas company, WBF Management. The company owns 34 McDonald’s locations in Las Vegas and another five restaurants in Phoenix, AZ. With the addition of the local three restaurants, that brings the total number to 42 locations.

WBF co-owner Brent Bohn, of Las Vegas, has made a career of the McDonald’s brand. The same could be said of his partner in the business, Mark Watson. Both men began working for McDonalds in their twenties and have stuck with it.

“We both started at the bottom at McDonald’s years ago, making fries and sweeping floors,” Bohn said in an interview last week. “We have worked our way up to the point where we are now: owner/operators of multiple locations. So we have been with it for a while and the company has been good to us.”

Bohn grew up in Provo, Utah while Watson hails originally from Layton, Utah.

Bohn said that the partnership was drawn to purchase these three restaurants by the strength of the communities where they are located. “I think that the biggest draw for us was the sense of pride that people take in their town,” Bohn said. “That is also evident in the quality of employees out there. They are just great people and have done a great job.”

Bohn said that the northeast Clark County communities remind him of his hometown when he was growing up. “It is like being home again,” he said.

There are no plans to make any significant changes to operations at the Overton and Mesquite restaurants, Bohn said. He noted that the three locations are running well with current staffing and management.

That fact is really a tribute to the management skills of Dave and Collette Price, Bohn added.

“I really admire them for what they have been able to do in those restaurants out there,” Bohn said of the Prices. “They have done such a great job. So there is really no need for any dramatic changes. The team that is in place is doing a fantastic job. So we are just looking to support the goals that are already in place and move forward from there.”

The new owners are interested in still being involved in the community and in supporting local initiatives and efforts. “We are especially interested in supporting education and the local schools,” Bohn said. “We are eager to be involved through sponsorships, reading program incentives and other student motivation programs.”

“I think, most of all, we are just excited to be in Overton and to be part of that community,” Bohn concluded. “We want the golden arches to stay shining bright in the communities that we will be serving out there. That’s important to us.”