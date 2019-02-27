Heavy I-15 Traffic Expected During NASCAR Weekend March 1-3 in Las Vegas

Share this article:

NDOT – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) urges motorists to avoid Interstate 15 northbound at Exit 54 during the Penzoil 400 race weekend, which takes place March 1 through March 3 in Las Vegas. An estimated 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 people are expected for race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd.

“We expect heavy traffic along northern Interstate 15 during NASCAR race weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. But, if travel through the area is unavoidable, please plan accordingly and budget additional time to reach your destination.”

KBAD AM-920 will be providing continuous traffic reports throughout the weekend. For current road information go to: www.nvroads.com