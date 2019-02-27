M.V. Welcomes New Realtor, Lori Houston

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley’s newest licensed real estate professional is a familiar face. Overton resident Lori Houston recently passed the real estate exam with high marks, and is prepared to show the world what Moapa Valley has to offer.

Clea Whitney, owner of Clea’s Moapa Valley Realty, asked Houston to come and work for her a little over four years ago. At the time, Houston’s daughter was having health issues and she was also caring for an elderly woman.

“I told her I couldn’t work because of my obligations,” Houston said. “But she was persistent.”

Whitney said she told Houston to come and go as she needed.

“She is a good human being, and I knew I wanted her on my team in whatever capacity she could offer,” Whitney said.

Houston has always loved homes. She and her husband have built three of them over the years. She started going into the office and working with Whitney as her time and schedule allowed. She thought about becoming a realtor at that time, but didn’t pursue it.

When she finally took the plunge and began working toward her realtor’s license, she said that she was overwhelmed.

“You have to put in 90 hours and pass the class,” Houston said. “It’s been a lot of years since I was in school, so I had forgotten a lot, especially about math.”

Houston immersed herself into studying.

“It’s a hard test!” Whitney said. “Lori worked so hard, and it paid off. She passed the test on her first try.”

Houston said that she wanted to become a broker “…and work in a place where I could maintain my integrity,” she said. “I love working with Clea because she is honest and loves what she does.”

Houston is ready to help match individuals and families with properties that reflect their personalities and lifestyles.

“Clea taught me that getting to know our clients is so important,” Houston said. “They will guide us to what it is they are looking for. I learned from the best.”

When asked why she chose to become a broker, Houston said it is because she loves where she lives.

“This valley has so much to offer,” she said. “It is just an amazing place to live.”