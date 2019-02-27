MVHS Shows Solidarity After Death of VVHS Alum

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

In the wake of the death of a Virgin Valley High School alum, MVHS students have offered support and sympathy to their neighboring Mesquite community.

Britton Wilson, a 2017 VVHS graduate and former resident of Moapa Valley, passed away last Monday, February 18. In the wave of grief that has followed, MVHS students wanted to act fast to show their solidarity.

On Wednesday, February 20, MVHS students donned their rivals’ school color, green, to express their sympathy.

“It was a collective, unspoken decision by the student council,” explained MVHS Student Body President Gannon Hanevold. “We’re grateful to all of the students who helped us show sympathy.”

In November 2018, Moapa Valley experienced our own tragedy when MVHS alum Zane Lamping passed away. In December, VVHS responded with a moving act of unity: many students donned our school’s color of royal blue.

In reference to Lamping’s passing, Hanevold commented, “As a student body, we wanted to extend our condolences to a community that was there for us during one of our school’s toughest times.”

VVHS Student Body President Ariana Martinez remarked, “It is hard to go through difficult times alone. Having a strong, supportive group of people helps those who are grieving the most.”

Martinez added that showing mutual support for our neighboring communities shows that none of us are alone.

“I think it’s important to have respect between neighboring valleys. We are not alone; we are there for [each other] every step of the way,” said Martinez.

Moapa Valley and Mesquite will maintain a strong rivalry on the playing field, but they will also always be there to support and sympathize with one another in the midst of tragedies.

To Virgin Valley and to the Wilson family: Moapa Valley is with you during this difficult time. Now and always, we offer you our wholehearted support.