Need College Advice? MVHS Alumni Offer Answers (Part One)

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

As MVHS seniors and underclassmen alike contemplate their academic futures, plenty of questions may arise. Luckily, recent MVHS alumni were kind enough to share some thoughts and advice on their college experiences at commonly attended universities.

Emma Thompson, 2018 MVHS graduate, is now attending BYU. She is majoring in human development and minoring in music and gerontology.

Thompson likes taking classes she’s interested in, meeting new people, and growing academically and socially. “I also love being at a university where I can enjoy musical and dance performances and sporting events on campus,” says Thompson.

On the other hand, Thompson dislikes being away from her family, experiencing the social pressure that comes with the competitive nature of BYU, and learning to live with different people.

In high school, Thompson prepared by learning how to budget, cook, and clean. “I [also] took hard classes, which helped me feel prepared for the rigor of college classes.”

Thompson’s advice for current MVHS students is this: “Keep making time for what you love. Pick up new activities. Redefine yourself! Make time to serve or volunteer; both they and you will be happier in the end.”

Thompson also says, “Any university can be a positive experience if you make it one.”

Brooklyn Leavitt, who graduated in 2018, is now majoring in graphic design and minoring in illustration at SUU.

“SUU isn’t terribly big for a university, so I actually get to know my professors really well,” says Leavitt. “They’re always willing to help you out if you need it.”

Leavitt also likes having roommates and finding events with free food. “Having good roommates is very important, and I’m really lucky that both of mine are awesome!”

She dislikes SUU’s snowy winters. “I’m definitely not used to having to walk to class when it’s below freezing outside!”

Leavitt prepared by taking AP classes in high school, “which helped me get an understanding of what the workload for a real college class would be like.”

Her advice is this: “Have fun! Yes, you do go to college to get a degree, but you’re also living your life! It should be something you enjoy.”

Logan Geary, a 2017 graduate, is majoring in criminal justice at Dixie State.

“Some of my favorite things about college are the late nights and little things you experience that end up becoming lifelong memories,” commented Geary.

On the other hand, Geary dislikes trying to find the “motivation and time to do basic everyday things like cleaning, doing the dishes, and laundry.”

In high school, Geary prepared by getting a job as soon as he could, saving money, being involved in the community, and applying for scholarships.

His advice is this: “Succeeding in college is as easy as talking to your instructors if you’re having trouble. Most professors are there because they want to see you succeed.”

