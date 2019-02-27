UPDATE: 3A southern regional boys championship

Share this article:

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

Mojave 64 Chaparral 60.

The Boys basketball regional between Mojave and Chaparral was a tale of two halfs. In the first quarter the Mojave Rattlers controlled the game with a press that helped keep the Chaparral Cowboys from scoring and build a lead that the Cowboys would never recover from. Mojave lead 24-6 by the time the first quarter ended and continued on a 14-point run through the first four minutes of the second quarter where the Rattlers built a 37-19 halftime lead. In the first quarter and a half that Rattler lead was all that was needed for the win. After that it was all Chaparral. The Rattler lost their point guard in an injury which is where the Cowboys took and advantage of the lost and used a full court press of their own to force 15 turnover and come within 3-points with six seconds remaining in the game. Chaparral shot 22 three pointers in the game making four, the last four of the game. Mojave shot just 6 making two. Mojave Isiah Harper was fouled where he made 1-2 free throws with six seconds remaining to ice the game. Harper finished with a game high of 22-points.AJ Woods scored 13 while Chris Jackson scored 12. Chaparral was lead by Meshach Hawkins with 13-points. Iopu Tau’ili scored 12 while Sameal Anderson added 10. Mojave, the Southern region champion will play the second seed from the north. Fallon in the state semi-finals this Friday. The second seeded Cowboys will get the northern regional champions, Elko Indians. Games are at the Orleans arena in Las Vegas.