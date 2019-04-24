Annual Egg Hunt A Moapa Spring Tradition

By VICTORIA PRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Kids lined up at the edge of the lawn early at the Moapa Park on Wednesday, April 17. Before them was a field glittering with a galaxy of more than 7,000 Easter eggs hidden for the Moapa Parks and Rec annual Spring Egg Hunt.

The egg-laden field was divided into three separate areas to accommodate the different age groups. In one area were gathered all of the kids age 2 years-old and under. That was the area where parents got to help the kids, who are relatively new to the tradition, in scooping up the eggs.

Other age groups were on their own. And they knew what to do. The 3 to 7-year-old kids were chomping at the bit to hit the lawn and start finding the eggs hidden in the open grassy field.

For the older youngsters, more seasoned in the ways of the egg hunt, there was a more challenging setting. For the 8 to 10-year-old group, the eggs were hidden out in the more rugged desert wash out beyond the cool grass of the park.

Eggs were with filled with two thirds candy and one third little toys for the kids. And hidden among the colorful eggs were the coveted “Prize Eggs.” Finding one of these meant that the child could redeem the egg for a variety of different prizes. These included anything from a big stuffed animal to a whole Easter basket. The staff tried to hide these eggs in hard-to-find places; especially for the older kids; to make it a challenge.

The Parks and Recreation staff spent hours filling all the eggs in preparation for the event. Then early Wednesday morning they went about hiding all of these colorful treasures well before the kids arrived.

Once the children were set loose on the lawn, the action was fast-moving. Excited laughter and squeals of delight accompanied a rush across the field, each child gathering as many eggs as possible. The hunt was over in moments. And every child came off the field a conqueror with a basket-full of toys and treats.

When asked why she does it, Parks and Recreation Specialist Lauralyn Robison said, “It’s just really fun to watch the kids come out and be outside and enjoy the weather. I think it’s a great way to bring the community together.”

This was proven true when the hunt started. The kids shared their eggs while parents talked to each other and had fun together.

It was a wonderful experience for all. Parks and Rec staff members were happy to see the smiles on the children’s faces. Parents were happy because the kids had a good time.