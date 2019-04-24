MV Fire District Implements Rapid Response Program

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

For the past two months, the Moapa Valley Fire District has been testing a new rapid response program. This initiative aims to get the highest level of care between the three local fire stations to respond to an emergency medical call much more quickly.

Fire Chief Steven Neel explained the new system.

“The person assigned to the rapid response shift takes a district squad vehicle home with them,” he said. “That way, the response time is cut by quite a bit.”

Neel explained that the person agrees to take the district vehicle everywhere they go during their shift. “Of course, they don’t drive their families around, but they do take it to the store, to McDonalds and wherever they need to go during their shift,” Neel explained. “That way, when they receive a call from dispatch, they can immediately be on their way.”

Since the Moapa Valley Fire District is made up solely of volunteers, there is not usually personnel waiting on call at the fire stations. When an emergency call is received from dispatch, the volunteers receive that message via pagers they each carry.

Then it takes some time to mobilize, Neel said. It takes a minimum of 5-10 minutes for the volunteers to leave what they are doing and travel to their assigned station. Then it takes some additional time for them to get outfitted and get the vehicles on the road.

“Those precious minutes used waiting for everyone to gather will now be used to get the highest level of care to the scene of the accident or emergency right away,” Neel said. “That means an EMT can get to where he or she is needed 10 to 15 minutes quicker than they could without the rapid response vehicle.”

If the respondent finds that he/she needs further help on the call, other volunteers are dispatched to provide backup support.

Neel said in the past two months the district has seen great success.

“It has been my plan for several years to get this program in place,” Neel said. “But each time it was presented to the Southern Nevada Health District, it was voted down. This time, they said yes on a trial basis.”

Being an all-volunteer department means having to do more with less. This program takes that into account.

“With this unit, we are able to modify and improve our services to the valley,” Neel said.

There has been good feedback from the community.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly they got here,” said one community member who chose to remain anonymous. “I was concerned that the response time might be too long, but they were here in minutes.”.

Neel said the program has 30 more days of trial. “We will then present it to the board for approval,” he said.