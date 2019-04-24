No One Asked Me But… (April 24, 2019)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Let me state from the start that I have no objection to paying the required federal income tax. While I believe there is a great deal of waste in the federal government I also believe there is much benefit from having a government that functions to make life better for the American people.

But I also believe that most government programs are the result of the American people’s failure to take the individual responsibility needed to solve the problems inherent in a free society.

According to The Tax Policy Center, only 56% of American citizens paid federal income taxes in 2018. That is a drop of 2% from 2017.

If this downward trend continues, within four years those of us paying an income tax will be supporting more than half the people in the country.

As strange as this may seem, this is not a new trend. Historically, less than half of the American people have paid federal income taxes. Prior to 1913 and the ratification of the Sixteenth Amendment, the Supreme Court had ruled that an individual income tax was unconstitutional. Article I, Section 9, of the Constitution prohibited direct taxes on individuals unless apportioned on the basis of the population of each state. The majority of justices ruled against the 1894 income tax law even though the Supreme Court had in Pollock v. Farmer’s Loan and Trust Co. upheld an income tax to pay for the expense of the Civil War.

In 1862, the nation found itself in debt to the tune of $75 million. When that debt rose to over $500 million, Congress passed the nation’s first income tax. Those who had an annual income between $600 dollars and $10,000 paid a three percent income tax.

Those who made over $10,000 a year paid five percent. These rates were lowered after the war and discontinued in 1872.

In 1892, with the election of a Democrat President, Grover Cleveland, having gained control of both Houses of Congress, the Democrats passed a two percent flat income tax on all people who earned $4,000 or more a year. This was a tax on the famed one percenters we hear present day Democrats wanting to tax.

Interestingly enough, the same argument came from the Republicans who claimed that was a socialistic confiscation of money rightly earned by the more industrious of the nation. The tax was in effect for less than a year when the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional citing Section 9 of Article I. This reversed the Courts ruling in the Civil War income tax case and set the stage for a Constitutional Amendment to allow for the levying of a federal income tax.

The founding fathers purposely made the process for amending the Constitution difficult. First the amendment must pass both Houses of Congress by a two-thirds majority, then three-fourths of the state legislature would have to ratify it.

We know today that two-thirds of both houses of Congress would not agree that the sun comes up in the east and sets in the west. However, in 1909, the Sixteenth Amendment passed the Senate (77-0) and the House (318-14).

When it went to the states for ratification, 42 states ratified the Amendment. This was six more than required.

Many of the states ratified because they had already passed state income taxes and, undoubtedly, feared that without the Sixteenth Amendment, their state revenue would come under attack. Messing with a state’s ability to tax its people is like messing with a fat man’s dinner.

The first income tax under the Sixteenth Amendment placed a one percent tax rate on incomes between $4,000 and $20,000; and a top rate of three percent on those who earned $50,000 or more. The average American earned about $800 a year and, therefore, had no tax liability.

The federal government collected $71 million the first year of the income tax. John D. Rockefeller, the richest man in America, paid an estimated $2 million on his income in 1909.

The top marginal tax rate reached a high of 94% during World War I and remained there through World War II.

Since WWII, the top marginal tax rate has gone up and down, reaching a low of 28% from 1988 through 1990. It now stands at 37%.

During World War II, a new tax policy was added: income tax withholding. Before World War II, most people paid their entire tax bill on the tax due date, which put a significant strain on the government’s bank account. This “pay as you go” system, requires taxpayers to pay at least 90% of their expected tax liability by the end of the year or in quarterly installments. This has resulted in the government taking more than their share and giving a refund at the time of filing one’s taxes. It is amazing how happy people are with a refund of money that should never have been taken from them in the first place.

This is probably more than you wanted to know about taxes. However, I began to think about this when the Democrat legislators became fixated on President Trump’s tax returns; and when the Democrat-socialist hoping to become Democrat candidate for President, Bernie Sanders, paraded his “holier than thou” attitude in releasing ten years of his tax returns.

I find it interesting that a self-proclaimed socialist is the most mainstream candidate hoping to represent the Democrat Party in 2020. However, one must wonder about a millionaire who runs for the Presidency based on a share-the-wealth program. One must ask, if he is so sincere in his commitment to fairness, why he would not go ahead and pay the percent he is calling for from his fellow millionaires and billionaires?

It is interesting to see that the Mr. Sanders donated less than one percent of his income to charities. Apparently, his plan to share the wealth does not include HIS wealth.

Maybe he should share two of his three houses with those who sleep on the park benches of his home state.

Maybe he should follow the examples of billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet who share their wealth not only in taxes but in the charitable organizations they participate in.

I can only fall back on the old adage: “What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you are saying.”

Thought of the week… “Before you speak, listen. Before you write, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you invest, investigate. Before you criticize, wait. Before you pray, forgive. Before you quit, try. Before you retire, save. Before you die, give.”

– William A. Ward