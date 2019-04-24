Plenty Of Eggs For All!

Share this article:

By CYNDI GRAHAM

Moapa Valley Progress

Evidence that the Easter bunny was hard at work last week abounded at the Logandale Sports Complex on Thursday morning, April 18. The green ballfields were covered with colorful eggs.

The local Clark County Parks and Recreation Dept. held its annual ‘egg-citing’ Easter Egg Hunt that morning. The grass was sparkling with the reflections of 8,000 candy- and treat-filled Easter eggs for the roughly 150 children that came to the park.

The event was located on the two lawns of the baseball fields. Parks and Rec staff had assisted the Easter Bunny in hiding the eggs across the field. According to Parks and Rec officials it took about 20 minutes for the staff to hide the eggs. But once the sign was given to begin the hunt, it took the hordes of children less than three minutes to clear the field of eggs.

Before the hunt began, all the children were separated out into four different age groups. Each group was given different clearly-marked areas of the park where they would search for eggs.

Hidden in the grass among the rest of the eggs, were also 15 large prize eggs. Winners of the prize eggs received items such as large plush pillows, stuffed animals and big candies.

Tylee Groll was at the egg hunt with her one year old son, Hudson. The little boy stood patiently at the edge of the lawn with his mom and uncle while waiting for the announcement to start.

“We practiced picking up eggs at home before we came,” Tylee Groll said.

When she asked Hudson if he was ready, the youngster affirmed with an intense focus, “Eggs!”

When the time finally came to start hunting, Hudson was slightly hesitant coming out of the gates. But he quickly caught onto the idea.

At one point when he reached for an egg at the same time as another little girl, Hudson willing shared the egg with her and went on to look for another one.

Parks and Rec employee Lauralyn Robison was happy with the turn out.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, having the Easter Egg hunt during spring break,” Robison said. “But it was a good day. It’s always exciting to have the community come out and have a great time with the families.”