Remembering Trinity White

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

Seniors at Moapa Valley High School are filled with anticipation at the prospect of graduating in just one month. However, many feel a prominent absence as they mourn a dear friend who should also be receiving her diploma this year.

This Saturday, April 26, marks five years since Trinity Kathleen White, who would have graduated this year with the MVHS class of 2019, passed away at age 13. Trinity was a fun-loving part of our community and was actively involved in softball, theater, and music.

Friends, classmates, and family shared their thoughts on what they loved most about Trinity. They also reflected on the poignancy of graduating without her and what they are doing to keep her alive in their memories.

Many friends mentioned Trinity’s bright smile.

“Her smile was one no one could ever forget!” remarked Elena Ramirez, a senior. “It was bright and full of laughter. I really miss her!”

“I loved that Trinity always had the biggest smile on her face. When I saw her, I couldn’t help but smile too!” said Kaitlee Rowley. “She was always so loving towards others, and she was such a great example to me.”

Rowley, a senior, added that she was always amazed by Trinity’s creativity and her willingness to share her talents.

“I miss her, and not being able to graduate with her this year breaks my heart,” said Rowley. “She was truly an inspiration!”

Trinity’s younger sister, Jamie White, shared fond memories of her.

“She was truly a protagonist, with an adventurous spirit and a big heart,” said White, now a sophomore at MVHS. “She was my hero.”

At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Emily Rhude and her family made a special effort to preserve Trinity’s memory: They bought and painted a parking spot in the MVHS senior lot in her honor. The black spot is detailed with a white swan and cursive lettering.

“We did it to show that…she hasn’t been forgotten to us,” commented Rhude. “She’s still here, even though she’s not here physically.”

Another friend, Bria Scatterday shared more memories of Trinity.

“I remember her always being cheerful and happy! She was really upbeat and friendly with everyone,” said Scatterday. “There wasn’t a bad bone in her body!”

Reflecting on Trinity’s hobbies and involvement in school, Scatterday added, “She loved music and sports; she was so dedicated to everything she did!”

As we celebrate our graduation this year, let’s also remember to celebrate Trinity. Let’s be as dedicated to preserving the memory of her wonderful life as she was to living it.