The School That Never Sleeps: M Week Festivities

By TRUE JARREL

Moapa Valley Progress

With the school year approaching its end, M Week has arrived once more to end things with a bang! This week is full to the brim with fun activities and dress-up days, all thanks to our wonderful Student Council (StuCo).

Just as they did for Winter Week, StuCo has assigned each day this week a specific dress-up theme.

Monday was Pajama Day, Tuesday was Camo Day, and today, Wednesday, is Meme Day.

Thursday is Dress Like a Teacher Day, and Friday ends the week with Extreme Blue and Gold Day.

Some of these themes, such as Pajama Day and Extreme Blue and Gold Day, are classics. Others, like Camo Day and Dress Like a Teacher Day, are new to MVHS.

“I’m super excited to dress up as a teacher,” said Student Body President Gannon Hanevold. “It’s a new theme, which is really exciting.”

Hanevold further explained, “We like to have both dress-up days where it’s easy for a lot of kids to participate and days where some people can go all-out. That’s why we decided on Dress Up Like a Teacher Day!

“Oh, and I’m so tempted to dress up like Mr. Keel!” Hanevold laughed.

Along with these dress-up themes are some daily activities, also planned by the Student Council.

Monday featured a showcase assembly to start everything off. This assembly introduced M Week activities and featured exhibitions of student talent.

Tuesday included a free pancake breakfast before school as well as the beloved “Mr. M” competition in the evening.

Wednesday presents the annual Peach Fuzz volleyball tournament, and Thursday features a drive-in movie showing of Surf’s Up in the senior parking lot.

Prom will be held on Saturday from 8-11pm. The theme is “New York State of Mind.”

“I’m so, so excited for Mr. M!” commented Abigail Durstellar, a member of Student Council.

“It’s so fun to see all of those senior boys get so excited about their school and about each other. It’s a good mix of school spirit and humor!”

Brylee Watkins, another member of the Student Council, added, “We really do have a lot of great activities planned this year! I’m most looking forwards to the Peach Fuzz tournament because it’s such a fun activity. It includes a lot of the boys, but we also have things that everyone can participate in, too!”

Students are also encouraged to attend MVHS sports events during the week.

Varsity baseball and softball played against Eldorado at 3:30 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the swim team will compete against Virgin Valley at 3:30 pm in Mesquite, and varsity baseball and softball will play against Virgin Valley at home.

On Friday, the track team will compete at Centennial.

The StuCo kids are making sure we finish out these last two months before summer with as much fun as possible.

Happy M Week!