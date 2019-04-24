They Said WHAT? Out-of-Context Quotes from MVHS Teachers

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

Our teachers are always saying the funniest things, and some of the things they say sound even more hilarious when they are taken out of context.

Try to match up these sayings and figure out which teacher said each expression! Correct answers will be posted on our Instagram page Friday evening.

HINT: Two teachers are quoted twice, and one is quoted three times!

TEACHERS:

Dallas Larsen Charlie Cooper Robin Fulmer Jared Bushman Donna Forrester Greg Thompson

QUOTES:

__ “If it’s healthy, FORGET IT!” __ “Is there banjo in it? No? Then I don’t want to hear it!” __ “Horses don’t know about it, only people.” __ “That’s too much effort. I’d rather just ask for money.” __ “We have no kids. Who else am I going to shoot?” __ “Hey, guys! Want to go set a paper on fire?” __ “It’s a pessimistic outlook, but it WORKS!” __ “That’s what you GET for volunteering to help children!” __ “I’ll do anything for pancakes!” __ “If I could blow fire on ‘em, I would!”

Submit your answers to gabrielleshiozawa@gmail.com by Friday! A special prize awaits anyone who can get all of the answers right. Good luck!