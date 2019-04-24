Warm Springs Brush Fire Puts New Equipment To Use

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Volunteer firefighters from the Moapa Valley Fire District had a chance to use some of the newest equipment in their arsenal last week. On Monday, April 15, volunteers from the three area fire stations responded to a brush fire in the Warm Springs Area. The response included firefighters from Moapa Station #72, Logandale Station #73 and Overton Station #74. A total of about 10 firefighters responded.

Part of the response involved the district’s two new wildland fire brush truck vehicles. These vehicles were added to the MVFD fleet just last summer and are thus fairly new to the district.

“These trucks are able to access areas where our other trucks just couldn’t go,” said MVFD Chief Stephen Neel. “And we find ourselves in that situation fairly often.”

The fire started at a privately owned ranch property on the south side of State Highway 168, just to the west of Sinclair Road in Warm Springs. The property owner had reported that a landscaping crew had been on the property just the day before doing a controlled burn. It was believed that a remaining hotspot in that burn had reignited the next day causing the fire. About an acre was burned before the blaze was brought under control by firefighters, according to Neel.

“It got within about ten feet of a stand of palm trees with a lot of old dead fronds on them,” Neel said. “It’s true that it has been a wet year, but under those kinds of conditions and with that kind of fuel, it might have spread quickly from there.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to immediately attack the blaze with the two brush trucks. Rather than being forced to stop, disembark the firemen and find a way to drag the hose to the fire, the new trucks were able to drive into the marshy terrain and spray water on the fire using onboard, front-facing water cannons designed for brush fires.

“These trucks provide more clearance so they can get over rough terrain without bottoming out like our squad vehicles would have done in that situation,” Neel said.

“They are built with more power and traction, specifically for that kind of situation.”

Neel said that the fire was knocked down in a short time with this new equipment. And it could, for the most part, be done with the driver of the vehicle fighting the fire safely from the seat inside the truck, he said.