2019 Ms. Senior Mesquite Crowned In Elegant Evening

Share this article:

By CALLA HAVILAND

Moapa Valley Progress

The Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant, held on Saturday, April 28 in the Mesquite Community Theatre, was a night of elegance and glamour. Six women had the chance to compete in hopes that one of them would be the new Ms. Senior Mesquite.

All of these women have served and helped in the community in one way or another. Each one of them shared what they have done in their lives and in their community. They told of their accomplishments and why they wanted to be the new Ms. Senior Mesquite.

According to its creed, the purpose of the Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant is to conduct “a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior American woman.” The pageant’s philosophy “is based upon the belief that seniors are the foundation of America and our most valuable treasure. It is upon their knowledge, experience and resources that the younger generation has the opportunity to build a better society.”

To be able to compete, all of the contestants have to be 55 or older and live in Mesquite. The contestants were judged on several things including presence during their judges interview, talent, evening gown and philosophy of life. The judges who had the arduous task of evaluating the contestants and choosing a new Ms. Senior Mesquite were Deborah Demos, Linda Gault and Betty King.

From beginning to end, the pageant was filled with entertainment. Mark Guertin and Jack Laird were Masters of Ceremonies and brought enjoyment to the crowd.

Local jazz band, Dry Heat, and the musical group, Strings and Things, entertained the audience throughout the pageant. Mesquites “Lifelong Dancers” also shared their talent of tappin’ to great songs from the 50’s.

Each of the contestants shared one of their talents with the crowd. Mary Paliganoff demonstrated her renditions of Julia Child’s “The art of roasting a chicken.” Teri Nehrenz did a comedy monologue about a woman who ‘crazy glues’ her hand to her face. Julie Hoffman did a recitation of Sacagawea’s role in helping the Lewis and Clark expedition in her native language. Ann Murphy did a yoga routine to Jim Brickman’s Angel Eyes. Diana Mckinney did a vocal selection to West Side Story’s, “I feel pretty”. Last but not least, Linda Darling sang her favorite 1960s era song “These Boots are made for Walkin.”

At the end of the competition the judges had to make a final decision. The second runner up was Julie Hoffman, who was also voted as Ms. Congeniality. Diana McKinney was selected as first runner up. Ann Murphy was honored as the new Ms. Senior Mesquite of 2019.

Murphy continues to be very involved in the community. She is a member of the Mesquite Rec Center Lifelong Dancers, doing clogging, tap and jazz. She teaches many fitness classes and volunteers at the Veterans Center.