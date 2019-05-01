5th Graders Rise To Great American Award Challenge

Share this article:

By CYNDI GRAHAM

Moapa Valley Progress

A select group of fifth graders from Grant Bowler Elementary School enjoyed a special lunch held to honor their over-and-above achievements in accepting a certain challenge over this school year.

This year, all fifth graders at Bowler were given an incredible challenge to participate in the Great American Award Program. To go along with their existing History and Government course, this special challenge was created by County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick said that, in posing this challenge she was looking to “instill American values into their hearts and minds as they grow to become future leaders.”

The luncheon, which was hosted by Kirkpatrick and held at the Old Logandale School on Friday, April 26, was held for the students who fulfilled the requirements of the award, along with their parents.

To fulfill the challenge, children were required to memorize a long list of key facts and texts from American history. These included reciting Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, recalling the names of all 45 U.S. Presidents in order, writing out the Pledge of Allegiance with no spelling or punctuation errors, recalling all 50 states and their capitals in alphabetical order, reciting the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and reciting the first verse of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

During the school year, students could pass off each requirement either to School Librarian Bryce Hardy or to their fifth grade teacher, Carolyn DeLaFrance.

Only three Bowler fifth graders accomplished all of the requirements for this award. Hardy, presented these three certificates to Sydney Dorsey, Levi Nelson and Hal Thompson.

Dorsey was excited from the beginning to participate.

“I wrote the Gettysburg Address on a white board and erased parts of it slowly as I memorized it,” Dorsey explained when asked what she did to accomplish the challenge.

Her father, Bryan Dorsey also had her watch a documentary on the Gettysburg Address so she had a better understanding of what she was working on.

In addition, there was an award for students who didn’t pass everything off, but still met certain high goals on the list. This group of students included Abigail Bailey, Audrie DeVooge, Joshua Linford, Madilyn Marshall, Sara Moss, Savanah Neel, Afton Nelson, Brody Redd, Hannah Rowley and Lincoln Stankosky.

Bowler Principal Shawna Jessen took a moment to congratulate the students and remind them to “always take pride in what you do.”

Kirkpatrick started this program in Boulder City elementary over 25 years ago. She was proud to say that, last year, one Clark County elementary school had 92 of it’s fifth graders who received the award.

Kirkpatrick was impressed with the inaugural year of the program at Bowler Elementary. She said that Bowler has the potential to make this a powerful challenge in the years to come.