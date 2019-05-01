Cub Scouts Attend Day Camp

Share this article:

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Clark County Fairgrounds was bustling with about 130 boys ages 8 to 10 last weekend at the annual Cub Scout Day Camp activity. On Friday and Saturday, area Cub Scouts were busy at the Camp in passing off an array of requirements needed to progress to the next rank in Scouting.

The Day Camp theme this year was ‘Under the Sea.’ Every aspect of the camp brought the participants into the ocean with fun names.

The boys rotated through 11 stations dabbling in various activities. With 50 minutes at each station the groups had ample opportunity to learn and experience each task. The boys could even pass off more than one requirement at several of the stations. By the time they finished with Day Camp they could have around 20 requirements completed.

This year’s camp was coordinated and supervised by John and Deon Zerkle. This Logandale couple were understudies of Willie Frehner who had run the camp for the previous nine years.

The day camp was sponsored by the Logandale Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Each station was hosted by a local Cub Scout Pack. Each Pack supplied volunteers to set up and run one station. Den leaders or parents followed the boys from their Pack around as they participated in the various activities.

This year’s Day Camp will be the last that is sponsored by the Church. This is because the Church has announced it will part ways with the Boy Scouts of America organization at the end of this year.

“I loved seeing one of the last Day Camps that is held,” said Chuck Burt, second counselor in the Logandale Stake Presidency. “For the boys to be involved in activities creates a learning environment that fosters creativity in mixed fields that replicates timeless activities they enjoy.”.

Most of the stations included games or learning a skill. Some of the favorites were the shooting stations and games. The stations included archery which was named the

Harpoon Habitat and the BB gun shooting was called Triggerfish Harbor.

“I learned that Indians called guns thunder sticks when Lewis and Clark met them!” Cub Scout Joshua Burt said about Triggerfish Harbor.

Another shooting station was the Trident Dock where the Scouts used slingshots.

They played a well loved game of Gaga Ball, also called Shark Tank for the deep sea theme.

The boys visited Adventure Bay where they played a life size version of Foosball.

They explored Treasure Chest Cove where they did woodworking and competed in the Rain Gutter Regatta, which was racing little sail boats they had made along narrow courses.

Coral Cliffs, or the rock climbing wall, was a very popular station where the boys pushed themselves to achieve greater heights.

The Galley was where the boys got to learn how to cook a rolled up grilled cheese and make a fruit pizza. They also went to Gilligan’s Gadgets where they did some leatherwork.

A really fun station for the scouters was launching rockets made out of cardstock called Whitewater Rockets. These rockets were launched with an air compressor and would shoot high into the air while a group of boys tried to catch it on its descent.

The Fishing Pier was a special station taken over by Boy Scout Alex Villezcas who did it for his Eagle Scout project. Villezcas had to attend a training at the Wildlife Management Office and he checked their equipment out in order to run the station where the kids learned about fish.