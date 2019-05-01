Heavy Mountain Snowpack Delays Lake Mead Shortage Levels

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A person might never think that snow falling in mountains of Colorado would have an effect on household power bills 600 miles away in rural southern Nevada. But it does. And there are even more effects than that.

Regional hydrologists and water managers were breathing a collective sigh of relief last month after gauging a very productive year of snowfall in western mountain states. This news promises to keep water levels in key Colorado River reservoirs above a crisis level for at least another year or two.

“This is one of the best years we have had since the drought started back in the year 2000,” said Daniel Bunk, Deputy Chief of the Boulder Canyon Operations Office of the Bureau of Reclamation.

It has been what weather experts call a year of “El Nino.” That means that unusually warm water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean send waves of storms across the southwestern United States. That is exactly what has happened over the past several months.

“We have seen a persistent trough off the whole western U.S. that has just kept storm systems coming through every few days,” said Zach Finch, a hydrometeorologist at the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Finch said that the winter started out as nothing too special. But the storms started rolling through in February and March. By April all the numbers and projections had changed.

Across the western mountain region, snowpack levels have peaked at an average of around 130 percent of normal for the season.

Those numbers seem to be even higher the further south one looks. For example, at the far southern end of the region, the Virgin River drainage area has had a truly spectacular snowpack year. In March, the snow water equivalent was gauging at 160 percent of normal for the Virgin River system which includes the mountains of southern Utah. In April, that number reached 180 percent.

Usually those southern inflows don’t make that much difference in the big picture.

“The lower Colorado River tributaries are not usually a factor,” said Daniel Bunk. “But this year, when you piece everything together it has had a pronounced effect. The above average snowfall in those areas has added around three feet to Lake Mead water levels. And the Virgin River system has been a big chunk of that.”

Even so, it is the flow systems to the north of Lake Powell that are the makers or breakers for lake levels. And they, too, have had an exceptional year.

For the traditional snow melt period of April to July, water flows for these mountain regions are expected to come in at around 128 percent of average. Spread out across the much drier expanse of the entire water year, which runs from October to September each year, water flows are projected to end up at about 112 percent of normal. All this will make a big difference to water levels at Lake Mead.

But local boaters and fisherman longing for lake levels to rise shouldn’t break out the party favors quite yet. Inflows in to Lake Mead will still be below normal this year despite the great snowfall numbers, Bunk said. That is because it was such an unusually dry year in 2018 and the system still has to make up for it.

“We won’t necessarily see water levels at Lake Mead improve this year,” Bunk said. “But the good news is that we won’t see conditions get much worse either.”

Water levels at Lake Mead currently sit at an elevation of around 1,089 feet above sea level. The level that triggers a federal shortage declaration is 1,075. That declaration would cause a chain reaction of curtailing water usage among the states of the lower Colorado basin. The Lake hasn’t yet got to that point, but it has been close.

Back in January, the Bureau of Reclamation was projecting the levels to drop as low as 1,055 by the summer of 2020. But with such positive snowpack this year, those projections have improved drastically. The Bureau is now projecting that water levels will stay above 1,080 this summer. Then if all stays the same, next year it would drop into the 1,070s, possibly staying just above the shortage levels.

What does all this have to do with power bills in the Moapa and Virgin Valleys? Well, Overton Power District, which provides power to both communities, is one of a handful of entities in Nevada that receives a portion of hydro-generated power from Hoover Dam. With the dropping of Lake Mead water levels over the past two decades, that allocation has continued to diminish.

“The lower the water levels in the lake, the less water can be released from Hoover Dam,” Bunk said. “That affects overall power generation.”

That falloff has been a gradual process. In fact, it is estimated that power generation at Hoover has diminished by around 25 percent since water levels began dropping in 2000, Bunk said.

“Our Hoover Dam allocation is the cheapest, most efficient resource in our portfolio,” said OPD General Manager Mendis Cooper. “We want to get all we can from that resource.”

But as the allocation continues to shrink, it affects OPD’s bottom line. The district has to go to other energy sources on the market to make up for the difference. Thus its cost of power becomes higher and it affects to OPD budget, Cooper said.

“All of this is factored in to our budget,” Cooper said. “And when it is time to calculate any rate adjustments, it is factored in to that too.”

So, at least in theory, maintaining lake water levels to a small degree stabilizes cost increases for OPD customers in the long run.

But the healthy snowpack has a much more immediate effect on National Park Service operations at Lake Mead. The Park Service spent the winter months preparing a new low water management planning document. This document provides guidance and planning should water levels drop from 1,050 feet to 950 feet in elevation. It projects the need for extending launch ramps on the lake to allow boats continued access. The Park Service was expecting to have to begin relying on that plan right away.

“With projections as they were, we thought that we might be in that range as soon as next year,” said Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokesperson Christie Vanover. “But now it seems that won’t be so soon. We might be able to hold off for another year or two.”

All launch ramps currently in operation will already offer concrete access all the way to the water this summer. Most of the ramps are paved down to at least the 1,070 foot level, Vanover said.

That includes the ramp at Echo Bay. The low water plan includes a provision that, if water levels should drop to 1,050 feet, the current ramp would have to be relocated to a point a little to the north. That alternate location would be usable to a lake elevation as low as 1,000 feet.

But with the revised projections the Park Service will not have to worry about paying for that change this year, Vanover said. Other similar low water improvements can also be delayed, she said.

“That allows us to take that funding which we were going to use on extending launch ramps, and put it into other things to enhance visitor services,” Vanover said.

All of this leads to another question. What is it going to take to see an actual rise in water levels at Lake Mead?

Bunk said that it will take at least another good year of snow in the mountains for that to happen. At only 37 percent of capacity, the water level at Lake Powell is too low to justify the kind of larger release that would begin refilling Lake Mead which sits at 41 percent of capacity. That would take repeated years of heavy snow, Bunk said.

Those kinds of repeat performances in the Rockies have become few and far between in recent years, though.

“We have not had back to back above-average influx since 2000,” Bunk said. “So everytime we have a year like this one, we are always saying, ‘Could we just have a second one please?’.”