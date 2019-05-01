Moapa Valley Justice Court Report (May 1, 2019)

Share this article:

Criminal court was held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with Judge Gregor Mills presiding. All cases listed in the order called.

Maria Young- Status Check on Charges: Domestic Violence. Defendant not present in court. Bench warrant issued.

Travis Causey- Status Check on Charges: DUI. Defendant had completed all requirements. Case closed.

James Clark- Status Check on Charges: Battery. Defendant had begun required counseling sessions. Asked for more time to pay fines and fees. Status check set for 7/3/2019.

John Marshall- Status Check on Charges: Possession of controlled substance. Defendant had made partial payment on fines. Completed Victim Impact Panel and was in the process of completing counseling requirement. Status check set for 9/25/2019.

Amanda Dwelley- Status Check on Charges: Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant had paid fines/fees and is in process on counseling requirements. Status check set for 7/3/2019.

Kevin Uri- Status Check on Charges: DUI; Driving on revoked license. Defendant had paid all fines, and completed Victim Impact Panel and DUI school. Still working on 48 hours of community service requirement. On the revoked license charge, Defendant was told he must install an interlock device in his vehicle. Once the device is installed he could receive his license back with a $300 fine. Otherwise he must pay a fine of $1,138. Status check set for 7/3/2019.

Bradley Webster- Status Check on Charges: Domestic Violence. Defendant not present in court. Bench warrant issued.

Christopher Todd- Status Check on Charges: DUI. Defendant not present in court. But indications that a portion of requirements had been met. Public Defender asked for two weeks continuance. Status check set for 5/8/2019.

Cameron Marshall- Status Check on Charges: Petit Larceny; Trespass. Defendant not present in court. Part of requirements had been met. Public defender asked for continuance of two weeks. Status check set for 5/8/2019.

Charles Ermeling- Status Check on Charges: DUI. All community service completed. Fees still needed to be paid. Counseling requirement and DUI schools still needing completion. Status check set for 7/17/2019.

Mike Hanley- Charges: Battery; Malicious Destruction of Property. Defendant pled guilty to Malicious Destruction charge. The other charge was dismissed. Sentenced to $100 restitution, 20 hours Community Service and stay out of trouble until requirements had been met. Status check set for 6/5/2019.

Mike Hemingway- Charges: Assault with Deadly Weapon; Domestic Violence. Defendant appeared in custody. Public defender appointed and requested release from custody while the court case continued. Deputy DA expressed concern that Defendant had allegedly violated a temporary protective order and made contact with alleged victim while in custody. Judge emphasized the seriousness of the charge and that the defendant not have any contact with the alleged victim. Ruled that defendant be released from custody with an electronic trailing device required to monitor his movements. Preliminary hearing set for 5/8/2019.

Jarom Chalfant- Charges: Communicate Bomb Threat. Defendant appeared in custody. Public defender appointed to the case. Request made that Defendant be released from custody. Deputy District Attorney expressed concerns that Defendant had a long record of misdemeanor violations and also a history of not appearing in court. Requested that some bail be retained. Judge decided not to release defendant but to reduce bail and set it for $1,000. Preliminary hearing set for 5/8/2019.

Victor Kay Leavitt- Charges: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Defendant not present in court. The alleged victim in the case had asked to place the item on the court calendar. She stated to the court that the Defendant had violated the restraining order by knowingly entering an Overton place of business while she was present there. She had filed a complaint. The matter was continued to 5/8 for Defendant to be present.