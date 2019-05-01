Mr. M 2019 Selected Amid Wide Field Of Contestants

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The “Mr. M” contest, a beloved Moapa Valley High School tradition, delighted the community yet again this year as part of the school’s annual M Week celebrations. Run in the manner of a beauty pageant, this comical event entertained its audience with humor, talent and plenty of surprises.

The nine senior contestants included Braden Estes, Dallas Larsen, Evan Conger, Gannon Hanevold, Gary Leavitt, Jairo Rubio, Luke Hauver, Milo Farnsworth and Yadon Witsken. Acting as Masters of Ceremony were senior Makae Pulsipher and junior Aubrey Aikele. The five judges consisted of four faculty members and the 2018 Mr. M winner Chase LaCroix.

The introduction portion allowed each boy to strut onstage to a song of his choice. Selections ranged from the “Rocky” theme song to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

Next, contestants delighted the audience with an unexpected range of active-wear choices. Highlights included Conger as a golfer, Farnsworth using his sweat suit to mop up spilled soda and Leavitt as a yoga instructor.

The MCs also read the boys’ self-described characteristics and hobbies. Some boasted true skills, such as Witsken’s talent with piano and trumpet. Others, like Hauver’s, were humorous: “soap-carving, extreme ironing, walking like a crab…ferret racing and eating carrots.”

The talent section also ranged from serious to hilarious.

Larsen brought on a special guest, his little brother, to team up with him for a dance from “Dirty Dancing.”

Rubio asked three audience members to provide him with random nouns which included cat, home and Walmart. He then used those words in a song for which he accompanied himself on the guitar.

Leavitt made Minute Rice in only 58 seconds, all while narrating his actions in a faux Irish accent.

Full of even more surprises was the evening-wear segment. Highlights included Larsens’ cheetah print coat, Leavitt’s backwards suit, Hauver’s crown and trench coat, Farnsworth’s kilt and Estes’ sparkly gold suspenders.

While the judges deliberated backstage, an interview segment took place. With encouragement from the audience, the boys also started in on an impromptu performance of Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah.”

The top three finalist contestants were then announced: Hanevold, Leavitt and Rubio.

These participants were subjected to a few final interview questions. Highlights of the interview included Rubio sentimentally defining “endless love” as the love his family shows by supporting him. Leavitt proclaimed that sloths are the most likely animals to take over the White House.

All contestants returned to the stage for the final rulings. Farnsworth was voted in by his fellow contestants as Mr. Congeniality. Estes was awarded by the judges as Mr. Photogenic. And Leavitt was finally crowned as the 2019 Mr. M.

Leavitt’s prizes included a crown and sash, a candy bouquet and a Ken doll spray-painted gold.

LaCroix explained that the judging criteria focused mainly on creativity, humor and skill.

“I was impressed with just how witty Gary was,” LaCroix said. “He was just unique!”

Leavitt was flattered by the outcome. “The fact that I was chosen for Mr. M is a great honor,” he said. “It’s a great way to wrap up the school year!”