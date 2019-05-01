MVCEAB Pushes For Shared Control For MV Principals

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Community Education Advisory Board (MVCEAB) is pushing Clark County School District to give local school principals some limited controls over the most basic facility functions at their school buildings. In particular that would include access to adjusting HVAC systems at the schools as well as some control over lights and power.

In a MVCEAB meeting held Friday, April 26, board members explained that there is currently no control over these systems granted to principals. To make any adjustments at all to those systems principals must call the CCSD Energy Management Office in Las Vegas and file a request. MVCEAB is saying that now would be a good time to allow some shared control.

“Upgrades are being made right now to local schools including HVAC and utility systems,” explained MVCEAB member Lindsey Dalley. “We feel like it would be a good time to address this issue of local shared control of these things.”

That shared control is especially important in the case of emergencies, Dalley said.

Earlier this month, Dalley attended a meeting of the Moapa Valley Fire District where the matter of school safety was discussed. In that meeting, Fire District officials had expressed concern that, should a crisis occur, valuable time might be wasted in dealing with red tape at CCSD to make changes to these systems.

Fire District board members talked about times where the schools had been needed as evaculation centers but had to do without electric lights or HVAC systems because of difficulties contacting CCSD managers.

“It is not like this hasn’t happened already,” said Fire District Board member Joe Davis. “We have used (local schools) as evacuation centers before. I remember using the Middle School for people to stay when their homes were being flooded. The buildings did provide the needed shelter. We just didn’t have access to turn on the most basic amenities.”

In the same meeting, Dalley pointed out that in 2014, students at Ute Perkins Elementary were stranded at the school when a large stretch of Interstate 15 was washed away in a major flood. There was no way for them to get home so they had to shelter in place at the school, Dalley said.

“At a certain point in the evening, the lights just went out because that is how the building was scheduled,” Dalley said. “The kids were in the dark. The cell phone towers were overwbelmed and communications were difficult. It was a good example of where shared control could have made a huge difference.”

MV Fire District Chief Steve Neel expressed concerns about the problems of HVAC systems feeding air to fires or spreading airbourne contaminants through ventilation systems in an emergency.

“I am for the more local control,” Neel said at the MV Fire District meeting. “I hate having to go through a lot of red tape. It gets so convoluted as you go through all these different channels. When there are emergencies here we want to have controls in place here. That is always better.”

Dalley relayed the Fire District’s concerns in a report back to the MVCEAB in last week’s meeting.

Present at the MVCEAB meeting was also Mike Wilson, Director of the office of Emergency Management for CCSD. In response to these concerns, Wilson explained procedures for immediate action in an emergency.

“If there is any emergency in the schools, I am the one that gets called,” Wilson said. “I personally take it. And it is just one more call for me to turn on or off the HVAC system at a school. It takes less than 10 minutes. All of the principals have my personal cell phone number and can get in touch with me at a moments notice. So that should resolve the autonomy question on that.”

But Dalley said that relying on this method was not good enough.

“We all know Mike and we all like him,” Dalley said. “He lives in Virgin Valley and he understands us and we know we can rely on him. But the fact is, with all due respect, he is just a cog in a much bigger machine. I know CCSD well and I don’t trust the bureaucracy in a crisis. We have seen that before. The central CCSD is too far distant and they don’t know what’s going on out here. There just needs to be some build in shared control.”

Dalley also insisted that the shared control was not just for mitigating emergencies. He explained that in small towns, schools are used for a multitude of community events.

Local control is needed to accommodate those community needs, he said.

As an example, Dalley cited the recently community theatre production of “Annie Get Your Gun” which was held at Mack Lyon Middle School auditorium. The final performance for the play took place on Saturday night which was outside of the regular HVAC schedule for the building. This caused things to be uncomfortable for a near-capacity audience in the auditorium, he said.

“That play was scheduled six months in advance,” Dalley said. “There was no reason for this problem to occur; no reason that we should have to make an appeal to someone in Las Vegas that was unavailable on a Saturday. Those kinds of things are embarrassing for CCSD and especially for the local school administrators that are there and can’t do anything about it.”

MVCEAB members also pointed out that the situation also posed potential safety problems for school sports teams and other groups that come home late from travelling to activities and events. There is no way for local administrators to turn on lights in the parking lots, they said.

“It is pitch black out there sometimes when the kids get home, they can’t see anything,” said MVCEAB member Erika Whitmore. “They just need a switch to turn on the lights for a few minutes and our administrators can’t do it.”

Dalley reiterated that the MVCEAB was not asking for anything extensive, but for limited shared control of key systems.

“We are not looking for complete control here,” he said. “We aren’t trying to get everything. We just want a mechanism where we can share control of a few key systems at the local level that make sense.”