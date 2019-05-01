No One Asked Me But… (May 1, 2019)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Joe Biden has announced he will join the 2020 herd that have declared that they will seek the Democrat nomination for the Presidency. In announcing his run, the most interesting thing he said was; “This country will be profoundly changed if Donald Trump is given four more years in the White House.”

This is an interesting statement coming from a leader of a political party that wants to completely uproot the American Democratic Republic and replace it with a Democratic Socialist government. Let me venture to say that America today is already a Democratic Socialist Republic. This is a movement that began with President Franklin D.

Roosevelt’s (D) New Deal. If you want an example of the slippery slope this is it.

That our schools, social security, roads, and, in Nevada, 84 percent of our state lands are controlled by a central authority are only the most obvious confirmation of this fact.

Banking and business are highly regulated by the state and federal governments. The State of Nevada requires a license to drive and the purchase of auto insurance. One must have a license to establish a business and must meet the regulations governing the running of that business. There is an established minimum wage that a business owner must pay.

The government has gone so far as to infringe on free speech by identifying anything those in power feel is not within the realm of political correctness as “hate speech.” Churches are being attacked for preaching religious doctrine. People are required to have a permit to demonstrate their displeasure with the government.

What part of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” don’t they understand?

The most fundamental change the Democrat candidates are purposing is changing the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College. Let me suggest that a better solution would be the elimination of all political parties. If you want a real popular election start by dropping the party primaries where political hacks get to decide who you and I can choose from for the presidency.

No one asked me but… Many of the Democrat Presidential candidates for the 2020 election are screaming about income inequality. This got me to thinking about what America would look like if everyone, no matter what they did or did not do, had the same income.

We could change the name of the country to Utopia States of America. We would still be the USA so we could save money by not changing our national logo.

I just picked a number that seemed like it might suffice to make sure everyone had a living income. When a person turned eighteen, if they were not employed, they would receive from the government $50,000 annually, paid in 12 monthly installments. At eighteen, all would have to move out and live in apartments commensurate with their $50,000 per year income. All people who were employed would be paid $50,000 whether a CEO or a flipper of hamburgers. When a couple married, the family would have a combined income of $100,000. Money earned, in any manner, over $50,000 by an individual, or $100,000 for a couple would be taxed at 100 percent.

Everyone would have the same income and savings would be taxed at 100 percent. Bank accounts would be confiscated and used to pay those who had no employment for their allotment.

There would be no need for banks as no one would be allowed to accumulated wealth. All company profits would be taxed at 100 percent to help pay for the unemployed. Everyone could afford a cell phone, iPads, and computers.

Everyone would have an automobile and auto insurance would be unnecessary as no one could receive an accident award that would push their income over the $50,000. Repair costs would be low because no one working on the car could make over $50,000 a year.

There would be no need for injury lawyers, as any settlement could not push an individual’s income over the $50,000 level. Don’t feel bad for attorneys as they will get their $50,000 dollars. All houses would be built the same to meet the needs of a family with an income of $100,000 dollars.

Farmers and ranchers would no longer charge what they do for the product of their labor. No matter how many cows a rancher sold or how much wheat a farmer raised, any profit of more than fifty-thousand dollars would be taxed at one hundred percent. The price of groceries would be within the reach of the people. Utilities, which are already highly regulated by the government, would be cheaper because worker’s salaries would go down and profits would be taxed at one hundred percent. Gas for your automobile, which is already highly regulated and taxed, would also be lower for the same reasons.

There would be no need for health insurance since a doctor could not make more than fifty thousand dollars a year. There would be no need for the Affordable Health Care Act, saving the federal government and the individual all kinds of money. There would be no need for the Department of Education. Youngsters could now decide to learn what they want to learn as their knowledge, or lack of knowledge, would not affect their income.

Every student would receive the same grade. Their future income would not be dependent on what they learned. Only the esthetic value of knowledge would matter.

There would be no need for the IRS as the fifty thousand dollars allowed annually would be tax-free. If at the end of the year, the individual did not use all of their fifty-thousand dollars, the excess would be confiscated and redistributed the next year.

Liberal millionaires and billionaires like Bernie Sanders, George Soros, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet could volunteer to help establish this income equity they are so fond of, by sharing their wealth.

If you ask “Where is the incentive in this program?” The liberal Democrat’s answer is: “You are a greedy insensitive capitalist pig.”

Thought of the week… Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.

-Thomas Edison